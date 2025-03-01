Solo Leveling/Shangri-La Frontier Team-Up In Official Mind-Blowing Crossover

When it comes to anime that focuses on digital landscapes, or life-or-death battles that mimic video games, Solo Leveling and Shangri-La Frontier are sitting at the top of the heap. Both series are in the midst of their second seasons as Jinwoo tries to save his mother and Sunraku simply enjoys the time that he has in his virtual reality video game. In a wild twist, the two anime universes have collided in an official crossover that sees the bird-headed gamer and the “world’s worst hunter” coming face-to-face to prove that they aren’t so different at the end of the day.

The crossover is one that doesn’t see the two anime franchises jumping into one another’s universe in their television series but it does give fans the next best thing. The new art show Jinwoo and Sunraku side by side, sporting their best weapons that just so happen to both be daggers. When it comes to their worlds, the biggest difference is that Solo Leveling is a series that focuses on life-or-death battles while Shangri-La Frontier instead is simply the story of an advanced video game. Anime crossovers are becoming more frequent as the medium grows more popular so it will be interesting to see if a fully animated project bringing these worlds together arrives in the future.

A-1 Pictures & C2C

Shangri-La Leveling

Not only has this anime crossover given fans a new poster that you can check out below of Jinwoo and Sunraku side-by-side, it also released a new trailer to highlight some of the anime heroes’ biggest adventures to date. At present, neither Solo Leveling nor Shangri-La Frontier has confirmed that they will be creating third seasons for their respective anime adaptations but it seems like a foregone conclusion that the two anime will make a comeback. Sunraku’s original manga continues to release new chapters to this day while Jinwoo’s manwha is already in its sequel, meaning that both anime adaptations have quite a bit of source material to pull from.

Anime Crossovers

Solo Leveling and Shangri-La Frontier crossing over is far from the first time that two anime universes clashed. One of the biggest was the shonen universes of Dragon Ball and One Piece meeting in a special universe that saw the Straw Hat Pirates and the Z-Fighters meeting in a once in a lifetime encounter. Another big anime crossover came in the form of Baki Hanma Vs. Kengan Ashura as the special Netflix one-shot saw the best fighters from both universes trade blows in a quick tournament.

When it comes to merchandising and one-off crossovers, we’ve seen quite a few in the past in the anime realm. Hello Kitty, for example, has had crossovers with Mobile Suit Gunda, Steins Gate, and even Junji Ito’s Tomie. We’ve seen Fire Force and Soul Eater meet one another in a mobile game, along with nearly every major Isekai player doing the same in the appropriately titled “Isekai Isekai.” It will be interesting to see what other anime franchises decide to meet in the future.

