Solo Leveling Is About to Go Full Hunter x Hunter With Next Arc

Solo Leveling Season 2 is gearing up for a huge milestone in Sung Jinwoo’s story, but it looks like the next arc is about to take a cue from one of Hunter x Hunter‘s most famous arcs. Solo Leveling Season 2 has been bringing Sung closer to his dream of saving his mother than ever before. As he continues to get stronger and take on more powerful foes with each episode, he’s finally been recognized as a full S-Rank Hunter with the ability to run wild without many limits. This has been speeding up his progress against these tough foes in the process.

But as Sung Jinwoo continues to work his way through the Demon’s Castle with the latest episodes, it’s time for the series to hit him with his next big fight. All the while there’s been an island overrun by ants that continue to evolve and get stronger. Jeju Island’s ants have been teased since the first season, but the latest episode finally gives fans the lowdown and reveals that the Jeju Island arc is likely going to take some cues from Hunter x Hunter‘s famous Chimera Ant arc as Sung and the other Hunters need to take on these monstrous foes.

What Is Solo Leveling’s Jeju Island Arc?

The Jeju Island arc from Solo Leveling’s original webcomics was something fans were hoping to see in action before Season 2 came to an end. After all of these teases, it seems we’re indeed going to get to see it as these ants are growing in strength. In Episode 8 of the season, the Hunters Association has started preparing for a joint operation with Japan to eliminate the ant threat on the island. Each ant is purported to have strength on the level of A-Class Hunters, and thus need to be dealt with before they start spreading to the rest of the world.

This arc kicks off the joint operation between Korea and Japan as an army of S-Class Hunters start to take on these ants, but it’s not long before they’re surprised by an even stronger ant that starts taking out the strongest Hunters. Given how strong Sung is compared to the other Hunters in Korea, and how much of that has gone public since he was officially recognized as an S-Rank (even hitting the real world news in the process), it won’t be too long before he’s called to the operation too and needs to jump into the fight. And if it’s anything like we’ve seen thus far, it’s going to be a huge one.

When Does the Jeju Island Arc Start?

Solo Leveling will be taking its first steps into the Jeju Island arc with the next episode of the series. Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 9 is titled “It Was All Worth It,” and will be making its debut on Saturday, March 1st. The episode will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll when it makes its debut, and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such:

“After completing the strategy for the ‘Demon’s Castle’ and taking the ‘Holy Water of Life’ with him, Sung heads to his mother’s hospital room and finally gets his true reward. However, he is plagued by the fear that he may have entered a territory he should not have set foot in. Meanwhile, Sung is eager to participate in a raid to recapture Jeju Island. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to level up, but all that comes to his mind are the images of his mother and sister.”