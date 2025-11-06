Solo Leveling’s Anime Will Reportedly Return Soon, But Not With a Season 3

Solo Leveling has ranked among the most popular anime series in both 2024 and 2025 by releasing two consecutive seasons each year in winter, but things will be different for the upcoming sequel. Thanks to the web novel by Chugong and the manhwa adaptation, the series already had a massive global fanbase long before the anime’s debut. While both the web novel and manhwa have long reached their conclusions, the anime wrapped up the Jeju Island Arc. The story will only get more intense from here on out as it continues to unravel the biggest mysteries in the world. Unfortunately, despite the hype around the series, it’s been months since the second season reached its conclusion, but there hasn’t been any official announcement regarding Season 3.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Usually, when a famous anime season reaches its conclusion, a sequel is announced almost right away or shortly after. Season 2 was released this year and ended in March, leaving several questions unanswered about Jinwoo’s next step. Considering the massive success of the anime, it’s almost certain that the studio will eventually adapt the full story, even if it means making fans wait longer. However, according to several viral posts on X, Solo Leveling may be planning to release a film before Season 3.

Solo Leveling Sparks Rumors About an Upcoming Movie

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

The information came from a report that’s being circulated on social media, with many outlets sharing the same and hyping fans over an upcoming movie announcement. Following the massive success of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, fans are even more hyped about a canon film that will continue Jinwoo’s adventures as he gets closer to the truth behind the appearance of the gates. 2025 was an epic year for anime fans, and the success of these films is sure to change the anime industry as we know it.

More and more studios will likely be inspired to release canon films instead of anime seasons. According to the rumors, the Solo Leveling movie will likely be released during the second half of 2026 or the first half of 2027. Everything else regarding the film is unknown, including whether it’s going to be canon or something else entirely. Additionally, the film is supposed to be in its planning stage, so it’s too soon to celebrate this update, especially when the studio hasn’t officially made any announcement.

If the film is supposed to continue the story after the Jeju Island Arc, it will likely adapt the Recruitment, Ahjin, and Double Dungeon arcs from the manhwa, the last of which is the most intriguing. With Jinwoo officially becoming an S-Rank Hunter and fulfilling his goal of saving his mother, the story will now focus on exploring the world’s history and the reason behind the appearance of the gates. Jinwoo will again find himself in the middle of the action as the truth behind his powers comes to light.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!