Amid Season 3 Delay, Solo Leveling Shares Exciting Update For Fans

The anime adaptation of Solo Leveling premiered in 2024, with its story continuing in Season 2, released in January 2025. Thanks to the web novel by Chugong and the manhwa adaptation, the series already had a massive global fanbase long before the anime’s debut. While both the web novel and manhwa have reached their conclusion, the anime wrapped up the Jeju Island Arc. The anime still hasn’t covered some of the most intense arcs, which is all the more reason fans are eagerly awaiting the third season. However, it’s been several months since Season 2 concluded, but A-1 Pictures has yet to share any updates regarding Season 3. While the season will eventually be released, it’s evident that the wait will be much longer than before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the meantime, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, written by Daul, caught fans’ attention after the original story’s conclusion. The manhwa adaptation was released last year and followed the story of Sung Jinwoo’s son, Suho. Thanks to the original story’s popularity, Ragnarok immediately became a massive hit. Now that it’s been over a year since the manhwa’s debut, Ize Press announced the first-ever English print of the series. The announcement was made during the New York Comic Con 2025 and later shared by the official X handle of Ize Press. The release date hasn’t been revealed yet, but it will likely be around next year. For now, the English version of the manhwa is only available digitally on the official website and app of Tapas.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Is a Spin-Off of the Original Story

image courtesy of Kakaopage

Ever since its debut, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok was believed to be a sequel to the original story, but Chugong, the author of Solo Leveling, shut down the rumors in a recent interview. Chugong explained it’s a spin-off for fan service since he was curious to see how another author would write Solo Leveling. Ragnarok is set in the same universe, but it isn’t the continuation of the main plot. It’s more like how the parallel universes in Marvel work.

The comment clarified a major misconception regarding the series, but it doesn’t affect the way Ragnarok is loved among fans. The series begins in such a way that many believed it’s set a few years after the original ending, where Jinwoo took an unexpected decision to save the world. Ragnarok begins with a narration about the Supreme Beings creating multiple universes and watching over them.

They used the constant conflicts and wars happening among mortals as a source of amusement, but things began to change when one Supreme Being was killed by their own creation. Amid all this, Suho, a second-year university student, awakens his power after the appearance of mysterious gates. He embarks on a quest to conquer the Shadow Dungeon and face new challenges from cosmic beings to keep the world safe. The novel reached its conclusion in July 2025, while the manhwa is currently ongoing and has released 58 chapters so far.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!