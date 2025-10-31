Fans Have Declared Fall 2025’s Best Anime (And It’s Already Surpassed Solo Leveling)

Fall 2025 is here, bringing with it a wave of new anime and returning favorites. Among them, one of the most anticipated titles of the season has exceeded fans’ expectations, even breaking this year’s reigning record-holder, Solo Leveling. Solo Leveling Season 2’s reception was notably stronger than its first, as the series continued to shatter records previously held by long-running giants like One Piece. Its standout episode, Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12, earned an impressive 9.7 IMDb rating and was praised as one of the highest-rated anime episodes of the year.

While it was eventually dethroned by One Piece’s most emotional episode and Takopi’s Original Sin’s dark twist, another highly anticipated series has now taken the spotlight. My Hero Academia’s final season is in full swing, and as of now, four episodes have aired. The third episode, Episode 162 titled “The Final Boss!!,” has achieved an outstanding 9.8 IMDb rating, surpassing Solo Leveling’s best. However, it isn’t just this episode making waves; the entire season has been exceptional, standing out as one of the strongest yet, even rivaling Solo Leveling Season 2, which once took the industry by storm.

My Hero Academia Final Season Is Dominating the Fall Season of 2025

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

As of this writing, all four episodes released so far of My Hero Academia‘s final season have secured ratings of over 9 stars. Considering how the narrative of the final season is only going to get more exciting, emotional, and action-heavy, it seems that My Hero Academia‘s final season is on the path to securing a record of 9+ ratings on all its episodes on IMDb, a feat that no other anime, not even Solo Leveling, has achieved, with only Takopi’s Original Sin managing it as all six of its episodes hold a 9+ rating on IMDb. Since it was a short anime series, My Hero Academia‘s final season achieving this feat would indeed mark a record-breaking accomplishment.

There are many factors contributing to My Hero Academia’s final season’s success, but one of the most important aspects is how the studio behind it, Studio Bones, genuinely cares about the anime. This is evident in the top-quality, fluid animation and the heart-touching score that adds another layer to its emotional and action-heavy narrative. Meanwhile, One-Punch Man Season 3 continues to revolve around controversy, proving that the studio’s dedication and hard work ultimately determine the quality of the final product. My Hero Academia’s final season, elevated to its core by Studio Bones’ efforts, truly deserves the praise it is receiving from fans, and it wouldn’t be surprising if it ends up being not just the best anime of the fall but also the best of the year, potentially winning Crunchyroll’s Anime of the Year Award and officially surpassing Solo Leveling.

