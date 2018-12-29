‘Soul Eater’ Creator’s ‘Fire Force’ Anime Reveals First Trailer, Poster

Soul Eater series creator Atsushi Okubo’s current work Fire Force has been heating up shelves, and soon it will do the same to screens as the anime adaptation of the series gears up for a release.

Although there’s currently no confirmed release date for the new anime, Fire Force has unveiled its first teaser trailer and a new poster to go along with it.

Yuki Yase will be directing the series for David Production (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure), Yamato Haishima will be writing the scripts, and Hideyuki Moriota will be designing the characters for the adaptation. Though most of the cast is currently under wraps as of this writing, the series’ main character Shinra Kusakabe has been confirmed to be performed by Gakuto Kajiwara, who both famously and infamously voices Black Clover‘s Asta.

The first teaser is short, but shows off what the Special Fire Force Company 8 can do in an impressive way. And although Kajiwara initially rubbed fans the wrong way with his performance as Asta, that might not be the same case with Fire Force. Though time will tell.

Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into eight volumes. The series follows an elite team of fire manipulators as they and deal with spontaneously combusting people in a alternate take on Tokyo. It’s become pretty popular with fans of Okubo’s first series, but it admittedly does not yet have the same amount of widespread attention as his first work garnered over its run.

Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Fire Force as such:

“Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”