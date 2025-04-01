5 Times South Park Has Featured Real-Life Colorado Landmarks

The town of South Park doesn’t officially exist in the state of Colorado, but unofficially, many fans believe “South Park” to be the town of Fairplay. The surrounding terrain is similar, the typical style of the buildings is nearly identical, and, as the most direct connector, there’s a historic district with the same name as the show. But, while Fairplay hasn’t officially been credited as the source of inspiration for South Park, there have been locations in the show’s history that aren’t just clearly inspired by real-life locales – they are the real-life locales. The most famous example is Casa Bonita, (but more on that in a bit). As for other unofficial real-life locale inclusions, Four Mile Historic Park is widely considered the inspiration for Pioneer Village in Season 12’s “Super Fun Time,” Java Moose in Fairplay is likely the real-life version of Tweek’s Coffee.

When it comes to South Park using real-life landmarks for the purposes of the show, Casa Bonita isn’t alone. Coors Field was featured in “Professor Chaos” and “The Losing Edge”, just as Colfax Avenue was in episodes such as Season 9’s “Erection Day”. What other Colorado landmarks have been featured in South Park? Let’s find out, starting with the big one: Casa Bonita.

Casa Bonita in “Casa Bonita” (Season 7, Episode 11)

One of the best episodes of the entire series, “Casa Bonita” is the definitive example of how well Cartman and Butters’ dynamic works. Butters is gullible and Cartman is manipulative. If Butters has something Cartman wants, that deviousness and gullibility is a match made in heaven.

In the case of “Casa Bonita,” what Butters has that Cartman wants is, of course, an invitation to the festive restaurant to celebrate Kyle’s birthday. Lakewood, Colorado’s Casa Bonita opened in 1974, and like in the episode, the interior is lined with palm trees and themed rooms. Then, of course, there’s the indoor waterfall with cliff divers. Back in 2020, Casa Bonita was one of the many restaurants that temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its owner filed for bankruptcy the following year and, later that same year, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone bought it, renovated it, and reopened it. You can watch them do it, too, thanks to a special that’s now streaming on Paramount+.

Cheyenne Mountain in “Trapper Keeper” (Season 4, Episode 12)

Along with functioning as a great movie reference (specifically to The Terminator), “Trapper Keeper” features a real-world physical beauty in Cheyenne Mountain. After Cartman’s trapper keeper takes over its owner, smashes Kenny to death, and destroys the majority of the Cartman residence, it makes its way to the aforementioned mountain.

Its goal is to assimilate a military base’s computer so it can officially begin its scheme for world domination. There’s a reason the trapper keeper chooses Cheyenne Mountain…as that’s the real-life home to NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command).

Cherry Creek, Colorado, in “The Tooth Fairy’s Tats 2000” (Season 4, Episode 1)

An underrated South Park episode, Season 4’s opener, “The Tooth Fairy’s Tats 2000” (the first of four that incorporated “2000” in the title) involves a certain wealthy part of Colorado. That area is Cherry Creek, and like in the episode, it’s a neighborhood well-known for its affluence.

Luxury homes, fine dining, expensive stores – it’s all there. It makes sense the boys set their eyes on it for their tooth-snatching scam.

Stark’s Pond in Various Episodes

Stark’s Pond has been seen in South Park as early as Season 1, and it continues to be a presence on the show to this day. It’s where the boys go to relax, at least until a bunch of Harley Riders zoom by.

Stark’s Pond is very real and located in Fairplay, Colorado. It serves as just one more reason to understand why that town is assumed to be South Park’s real-life inspiration.

Cave of the Winds in “ManBearPig” (Season 10, Episode 6)

Considering Trey Parker and Matt Stone have since admitted that Al Gore was right all along, his treatment in “ManBearPig” is arguably worthy of some controversy. But, come on, it’s also pretty funny.

Cave of the Winds is a genuine Colorado attraction in Colorado Springs. Like in the episode there are cave tours provided, but there’s no information available on whether the stalagmites and stalactites are eerily similar to phalluses.

South Park is streaming on Max, with feature-length specials available on Paramount+.