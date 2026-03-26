The Best Spring 2026 Anime Has Already Been Decided

The highly anticipated Spring 2026 anime season is almost here, with an exciting lineup of some of the most exciting anime ever. The season will also mark the return of some major series with new seasons, including Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World. Not only is it one of the most famous anime series on Crunchyroll, but it is also one of the highest-rated isekai series of all time. The anime series is based on the light novel written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shinichiro Ootsuka. Two years after the novel debuted in 2016, the White Fox animation studio released the anime adaptation. 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of the anime, and over all these years, only three seasons have been released so far.

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The anime is often praised for exciting plot twists, unique worldbuilding, and thrilling action. Now that the Spring 2026 season is closer than ever, according to Dengeki Online, Japanese fans voted the best anime series, and Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World Season 4 ranked on top of the list. Aside from Re:Zero, the survey also lists nine more anticipated series based on votes, which include Akane-banashi, Witch Hat Atelier, and more.

What to Expect From Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World Season 4?

Image Courtesy of White Fox

The story follows Subaru Natsuki, an ordinary teenage boy who leaves a convenience store one evening and suddenly finds himself transported into another world. Equipped with the ability to return to time, Subaru tries to adjust to the new world while also dealing with any threat that comes his way. The upcoming season will continue after the major cliffhanger in Season 3, which adapts the battle for the Watergate City, Priestella. The finale features Subaru and his allies securing their victory against the Witch Cult.

However, the celebration doesn’t last long when everyone forgets about Subaru after the Archbishop of Gluttony, Roy Alphard, consumes his name. While Subaru retains his memories, everyone else has no idea about his identity. Season 4 will continue his struggles as he will meet even bigger threats along the way and face a deadly desert to find the Sage at Pleiades Watchtower. The series is set to adapt the fan favorite arc Desert Tower from the light novel, which focuses on the dangerous journey to the Auguria Dunes. Subaru will make the journey to recover his stolen name and memories, where he will learn more about the witches and his own past.

The anime will be streaming new episodes every Wednesday starting from April 8th, 2026, on Crunchyroll. The Spring 2026 lineup of the streaming platform has yet to reveal the time and the dubbed release date, but we can expect more updates before the season premiere. The dubbed episodes are usually out two weeks after the premiere, so we can expect the same for this season as well. The anime will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia.

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