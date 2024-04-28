Spice and Wolf Reboot Episode 5 First Look Released

Spice & Wolf's official remake anime series is now a few episodes into its run for the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next in Episode 5! Fans of the classic anime adapting Isuna Hasekura and Ju Ayakura's original light novels have been keeping an eye on the new take on Spice & Wolf as the first few episodes of this new adaptation have been directly remaking everything that had happened before. But as the new reboot anime continues, the connection between this new take on Holo and Kraft Lawrence will likely be getting deeper in the episodes to come.

Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf has seen Kraft and Holo already wrapped up in some kind of scheme with the previous episode, and it seems like things are only going to get more complicated with the introduction of some new characters and new problems that arise. To get the first idea of what's coming in Episode 5 of the new Spice & Wolf anime series, you can check out the promo for the episode in the video above and preview images for the episode below.

Where to Watch Spice and Wolf 2024 Episode 5

Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf Episode 5 is titled "Wolf Incarnate and Obedient Lamb" and the episode is teased as such, "The Medio Company, which set up the trick surrounding the Trenni silver coins, captures Holo and threatens Lawrence and his friends to withdraw from the silver coin transaction. Lawrence confirms the situation with Milone Trading Company's branch manager, Marlheit, and devises a plan to overcome this crisis. Lawrence then dives into a dark underground waterway to rescue Holo." The episode will be premiering on Monday, April 29th, and will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll outside of Japan.

You can currently find the first few episodes of Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf with Crunchyroll as well, and they tease the new take on the classic anime on a whole as such, "Lawrence is a traveling merchant selling various goods from a horse-drawn cart. One day, he arrives at a village and meets a beautiful girl with the ears and tail of an animal! Her name is Holo the Wisewolf and she brings bountiful harvests. She wishes to return to her homeland, and Lawrence offers to take her. Now, the once-lonely merchant and the once-lonely wisewolf begin their journey north."