Spirited Away Cosplay Brings Yubaba to the Real World

Spirited Away, despite having been released nearly 20 years ago, continues to be a staple in animation from the legendary animation house, Studio Ghibli. Having just seen a renaissance in China with its first release into theaters there, the magical tale of the young girl Chihiro as she attempts to change her parents back to human after they’ve been transformed into pigs. Along the way, Chihiro enters a magical new world where she encounters both friends and foes alike, with the with Yubaba being a little bit of both. Now, one cosplayer has created an amazing interpretation of the grotesque witch!

Instagram User MsNegova presented her amazing cosplay that takes several aspects of the ancient witch and translates them into the real world, giving us quite possibly our best look at Yubaba if she happened to have an actual human anatomy:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yubaba is something of a an anti-hero in one of the most famous entries in the legendary roster that is Studio Ghibli movies. Spirited Away had the distinction of being the only Studio Ghibli film to win “Best Animated Picture” at the Academy Awards in fact! Starting off as a villain, the villainous witch of the film owns the bathhouse that Chihiro finds herself working at in order to find a way to transform her parents back into human beings. Populated with magical creatures big and small, Yubaba really puts Chihiro through the ringer by working her to the bone within her property.

While in this strange magical world, the young protagonist comes into contact with Haku, an odd boy who has the ability to transform into a dragon himself. Having struck a deal with Yubaba in the past, Haku finds himself under her employ. While Yubaba loves the power she holds as well as the money she gains by running the bathhouse, her “soft spot” is held close to her chest in the form of her insanely large son who takes the form of a very big baby. Toward the end of the film, Yubaba retains her prickly personality, but begrudgingly says farewell to Chihiro.

What do you think of this amazing cosplay featuring the large headed witch from Spirited Away? What other amazing Studio Ghibli cosplays have you seen?

Spirited Away was released by Studio Ghibli into theaters in 2001. The magical story follows a young girl named Chihiro as she travels with her parents. However, their boring vacation is changed when they stop at a village and Chihiro finds herself whisked away to a mysterious, magical world. Her poor family is turned into pigs by an evil witch Yubaba, so Chihiro must work for the woman as she desperately tries to free her family and herself.