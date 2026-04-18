Shonen Jump to Debut New Stories for Spring 2026 After Many Cancellations

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has announced it’s got some big plans for new one-shots beginning this Spring after cancelling quite a few other serializations through the year so far. It’s been a wild 2026 for the magazine as following one of the more transitional years of the magazine, there have been four major series that have been cancelled as of April 2026. It doesn’t seem like there’s going to be any slowdown in this manner moving forward, so Shueisha is getting proactive about what’s coming down the pipeline next as they ready for their next hit.

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Shonen Jump is preparing to go through a whole new era of change this year with plenty of new serializations trying to find their own path to success, and Shueisha has revealed that they are planning to debut some new one-shots that could end up being serialized later. According to a listing spotted by @WSJ_manga on X, a special initiative is launching five new one-shot stories from different creators over the next five weeks that could lead to something more.

Shonen Jump to Release 5 New One-Shots for Spring 2026

Courtesy of Shueisha

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has announced a “5 New Artists One-Shot Festival” that will begin with next week’s issue. This will be five new one-shots that aren’t necessarily the start of new serializations, but instead are the first look at some of the new unique ideas that could come to the magazine later. We’ve seen successful one-shots then launch full serializations later, and many of those have gone on to great success as a result. So the hope is that this is going to be the case for these new one-shots too. The breakdown of new one-shots is as such:

Tensai Harai Gakusha Raro Papuru no Hatsukoi by Yuta Kato

Shangai Ryujin by Takahata Yuu

Blood Marriage by Mori Tomohiro

New Year Day no Kaibutsu by Miya Ayumu

Tamura-ka Hyaku Monogatari by Amakaya Yumihiko

These one-shots have yet to confirm their English licensed titles or release plans as of the time of this writing, but it’s certainly a fun initiative to keep an eye out for as the next major Shonen Jump franchise could be among these new stories. Especially if it’s a great core idea that their respective creator can expand on in a fun way later.

What’s Going on With Shonen Jump in 2026?

Shueisha

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has thankfully had a much better year in terms of its ended series than last year with only six series ending their respective runes thus far. Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo was able to reach its end (with a shorter run planned from the beginning), and it was the same for The Elusive Samurai. But Hero Girl and the Demon Lord Call It Quits, The Mage Next Door, and Gonron Egg had been cancelled with only 20 or so chapters each.

There are a few other long running stories gearing up for their finales in the coming weeks too. Blue Box and Sakamoto Days are now in the midst of their final arcs, and it’s also seeming like other quiet hits like Hima-Ten! are nearing the end of their respective stories as well. So fans will need to see if anything else ends soon too on top of other cancellations likely coming in the Summer.

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