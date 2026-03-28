Major Shonen Jump Series Confirms Delayed Netflix Streaming Date

While Netflix has always been involved with adapting and streaming Shonen Jump manga in different media, there has been a sudden surge in recent years. The streaming giant has collaborated with various studios to bring some of the most popular manga to the screen, often with high production values and global releases. A good example would be Netflix’s One Piece live-action adaptation, which became the most successful live-action series of all time. After its success, Netflix also started streaming One Piece’s Egghead Island Arc, the first arc of the Final Saga. The platform will also stream the Elbaph Arc while also adding the rest of the episodes to its library.

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Additionally, Weekly Shonen Jump‘s Sakamoto Days is one of Netflix’s biggest anime projects, and it is currently streaming exclusively on its platform. The streaming giant is home to several popular Shonen Jump anime adaptations, such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, and many more. The trend continues this year with Akane-banashi, another anime adaptation based on a Weekly Shonen Jump manga. The anime was confirmed last year, and fans finally know where to stream it now.

Akane-banashi Will Begin Streaming on Netflix From May

©Yuki Suenaga, Takamasa Moue / SHUEISHA, Akane-banashi Committee

In February, the official English X handle of the anime confirmed that the global YouTube channel will feature the latest promotional videos in multiple languages. Furthermore, once the broadcast is done, the channel will add full episodes for viewers in North America and Latin America. However, the latest update from the same handle shares more details on the global streaming. The official X handle of Netflix Anime also confirms that the anime will premiere in several regions of Asia on April 5th.

While the exact release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, global fans will be able to stream it on Netflix starting in May. The anime will be available in both dubbed and subbed versions. Netflix has been delaying the streaming dates outside of Asia, including Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2, and Hell’s Paradise Season 2, which are all only available in Asia despite their global popularity. However, since Akane-banashi is exclusive to the platform, it will begin streaming after a month.

What Is The Plot of Akane-banashi?

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The story centers around the traditional Japanese art of storytelling known as Rakugo. Due to its themes, the story is predictably lesser-known outside of Japan, even though it has gained a small but dedicated fan base in recent years. Akane Osaki, a high school girl, has set out on the path of becoming a master of Rakugo. Although it has been her dream since childhood, she also has a major objective, as she plans to uncover the truth behind her father’s unexpected expulsion several years ago.

Her father, Shinta Arakawa, was once one of the most revered Rakugo performers in the entire country, but he was suddenly expelled right before earning the prestigious shin’uchi rank. In a male-dominated world of Rakugo, Akane plans to become a shin’uchi, the highest rank in Rakugo, and avenge her father, who suffered inexplicable injustices at the hands of the higher-ups.

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