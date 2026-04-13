Major Shonen Jump Creator Breaks Silence on Anime’s Debut

The anime debut of a major Shonen Jump series, Akane-banashi, has finally been released, and it’s already receiving praise from fans for its exceptional story and animation. As one of the biggest Weekly Shonen Jump series, Akane-banashi has long grabbed the attention of fans in this season’s anime lineup. In February this year, the official English X handle of the anime confirmed that the global YouTube channel will feature the latest promotional videos in multiple languages. It was a massive blow to such a major anime as fans were expecting the series to land on a major streaming home. The announcement also confirmed that once the broadcast is done, the channel will add full episodes for viewers in North America and Latin America.

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However, the latest update from the same handle shares more details on the global streaming. Last month, shortly before the anime’s highly anticipated debut, the official X handle of Netflix Anime also confirmed that the anime will premiere in several regions of Asia on April 5th. While the exact release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, global fans will be able to stream it on the platform starting in May this year. The anime will be available in both English dubbed and subbed versions. The anime has already released two episodes, and creator Yue Suenaga shares his thoughts on the debut.

Akane-banashi Creator Thanks Fans For the Support After Anime Debut

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In every chapter of a WSJ manga being serialized, the author adds a special note for fans, which is always shared by the official website of Viz Media in its Mangaka Musings section for global fans. As the creator of Akane-banashi, Yuki Suenaga is always present in the section whenever a new chapter is released. After the highly anticipated anime debut, Suenaga shared a message about adaptation. He said, “The anime has finally started airing! Yay! It’s thanks to all the support you’ve given us!”

Since the messages in the Mangaka Musings section aren’t supposed to be long, Suenaga couldn’t delve deeper into his thoughts on the latest anime. However, at the very least, he seems more than happy with how the anime looks so far. He also thanks fans for continuously supporting the manga all these years, due to which an anime adaptation was released in the first place.

What Is Akane-banashi About?

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The manga began serialization in 2022, and it took more than four years for the anime to begin streaming. The story centers around the traditional Japanese art of storytelling known as Rakugo, following Akane Osaki, a high school girl, who has set out on the path of climbing to the top. Although it has been her dream since childhood, she also plans to uncover the truth behind her father’s unexpected expulsion several years ago.

Her father, Shinta Arakawa, was once one of the most revered Rakugo performers in the entire country, but he was suddenly expelled shortly before earning the prestigious shin’uchi rank. In a male-dominated world of Rakugo, Akane plans to become a shin’uchi and avenge her father, who suffered inexplicable injustices at the hands of the higher-ups.

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