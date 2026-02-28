Akane-banashi Confirms Release Date & Free U.S. Streaming Plans With New Trailer

Akane-banashi will finally be making its debut later this Spring, and the anime has confirmed its release date and North American streaming plans with a new trailer showing it off. Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine projects have a few major anime releases that fans will want to see throughout the rest of the year, and that includes some key debuts from popular hits like the anime adaptation for Yuki Suenaga and Takamasa Moue’s Akane-banashi. But unlike other Shonen Jump anime releases, this new series is going to go an entirely different route for its release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Akane-banashi previously revealed it was going to make its debut as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, but a new update has now confirmed a broadcast release in Japan on April 4th. But rather than being licensed by a streaming service for fans outside of Japan, the anime will be releasing its full episodes for free on its official YouTube channel for fans in North America and Latin America with streaming plans in international territories being revealed later. Check out the new trailer and poster for Akane-banashi‘s anime debut below.

Play video

Akane-banashi will be making its debut in Japan on April 4th, but the episodes will then be made available for streaming on YouTube for fans in North America and Latin America. Its international plans have yet to be revealed, nor has it been revealed how much longer fans will have to wait after the episodes debut in Japan before they’re streaming. It’s not been licensed by a major streaming service, so fans are definitely curious to see how the anime is going to be shaping up since it’s going a much different route than its counterparts.

This new trailer also reveals the opening theme, “Hitotarashi” as performed by Kuwata Keisuke. The Japan Society confirmed via press release that it will also be hosting a world premiere screening of the anime on April 1st in New York, and tickets are now on sale. Ayumu Watanabe will be directing the Akane-banashi anime for studio ZEXCS with Yu Harima serving as assistant director, Kii Tanaka providing character designs, Michihiro Tsuchiya overseeing the scripts, Kikuhiko Hayashiya supervising its Rakugo, and Akio Izutsu composing the music.

What to Know for Akane-banashi’s New Anime

©Yuki Suenaga, Takamasa Moue / SHUEISHA, Akane-banashi Committee

Akane-banashi will star a voice cast including Anna Nagase as Akane Osaki, Takuya Eguchi as Karashi Nerimaya, Rie Takahashi as Hikaru Koragi, Jun Fukuyama as Shinta Arakawa, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Maikeru Arakawa, Chiaki Kobayashi as Koguma Arakawa, Yohei Azakami as Kyoji Arakawa, and Seiichiro Yamashita as Guriko Arakawa. The series follows the titular Akane as she, after her father is ridiculed and pushed out of the world of Rakugo, decides to jump into Rakugo herself on a path to figure out why.

Akane-banashi isn’t the biggest Shonen Jump series, and that might be why it hasn’t been picked up by a traditional streaming service, but this free release on YouTube is going to be great to help as many fans see the anime in action as possible. It’s going to do great things for the art of Rakugo, so now it’s just a matter of seeing it all in action this Spring.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!