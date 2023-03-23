Spy x Family Reunites the Forgers in New Poster

Spy x Family was easily one of the biggest new anime adaptations to arrive in 2022. Thanks to the popularity of the franchise, the series has been confirmed for not just a second season, but a feature-length film as well. As fans wait on word about the future of Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond, the series has released a brand new poster that brings together Twilight, the Thorn Princess, and their adopted daughter. With the manga continuing to release new chapters, there are plenty of stories that have yet to hit the screen.

Spy x Family Season 2 will continue exploring the current mission of Twilight, aka Loid Forger, who put together a faux family in an effort to accomplish his goal of stopping two warring nations from escalating their aggressions. The MVP of the series might be Anya, the young telepath who is privy to all of her family's secrets and is the key component in helping her adopted father achieve his goals. On top of the anime's success, the franchise recently promoted a live-action musical that saw Spy x Family's Anya being cast by four different young actors. While a second season and movie have been confirmed, it will be interesting to see if the tag team of CloverWorks and Wit returns to the comedy series.

Spy x Family Reunion

While the Forgers were at first a trio when the family was forged in the early part of the series, they became a quartet with a unique canine added to the clan. Bond Forger, like his three owners, happens to be harboring a secret ability of his own. Unlike Yor the Assassin, Loid the master spy, and Anya the telepath, Bond is a canine that can see into the future.

Spy x Family might have some new info arriving sooner than you might think when it comes to its future endeavors in the anime world. This week's Anime Japan will see the anime franchise host a panel that might leak news about the second season and upcoming movie. Joined by the likes of Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Attack on Titan to name a few, this year's event will be a major one for the anime world.

Who is your favorite member of the Forger family? Are you more hyped for the second season or the upcoming movie? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Forgers.