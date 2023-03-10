Spy x Family Creator Reviews Anime's Stage Play

Spy x Family was easily one of the biggest anime adaptations that premiered last year. While fighting for the top spot with series like Chainsaw Man and Lycoris Recoil, Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond Forger found their place in the anime fan community. Like many other anime franchises, the story of the Forgers was given a live-action stage play which has not only started its run in Japan, but the creator of the series, Tatsuya Endo, had the chance to see it and give fans his review.

Spy x Family Season 2 has already been confirmed, with the series also confirmed for an upcoming feature-length film as well. As the Spy x Family manga continues, there will be plenty of material for both anime projects to pull from. The musical adaptation follows the early story of the series we saw play out in season one, with the roles being portrayed by multiple actors to help in belting out the tunes on the stage. Anya herself in fact is played by four different young actresses, who aim to nail the feel of the young telepath from the Spy x Family anime.

Spy x Family Musical: Endo's Review

Spy x Family's Creator Tatsuya Endo had the opportunity to see the new live-action stage play and shared his thoughts on the performance on his Official Twitter Account, which you can read here: "I went to see the first performance of the musical Spy x Family. At first, I was embarrassed by the fact that the lines I wrote were being sung, but it was so wonderful and powerful that I soon forgot about it, and I was immersed in it and enjoyed it. The tempo of the comedy unique to the stage was also pleasant. I hope you all enjoy it."

If you haven't had the chance to check out the first season of Spy x Family, you can watch it on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The official description of the series reads as such, "Everyone has a part of themselves they cannot show to anyone else. At a time when all nations of the world were involved in a fierce war of information happening behind closed doors, Ostania and Westalis had been in a state of cold war against one another for decades. The Westalis Intelligence Services' Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) sends their most talented spy, "Twilight," on a top-secret mission to investigate the movements of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of Ostania's National Unity Party, who is threatening peace efforts between the two nations."