Spy x Family Season One Blu-Ray Announced

Spy x Family is working on both a second season and a feature-length film, with the first season of its anime helping to propel Loid, Yor, and Anya to the forefront of the anime community. While we have yet to learn when either of these two new animated projects will arrive, the Blu-Ray set collecting the complete first season is set to arrive this year. Like many other Blu-Ray sets that were released collecting anime, this set focused on the Forgers will have plenty of extras for its fans.

The Spy x Family manga was first released under the Shonen Jump banner in 2019, with creator Tatsuya Endo still releasing new chapters to this day. When Wit and CloverWorks teamed up to bring the series to the anime world, the first season was regarded by many as the best new anime series to arrive in 2022. While the Forger family had some stiff competition from the likes of Lycoris Recoil, Chainsaw Man, and Blue Lock, the ratings that Anya, Loid, and Yor received in their anime stint helped push the idea that Spy x Family might take the crown when it comes to the anime community.

Spy x Family: Blu-Ray Details

In a press release, Crunchyroll revealed new details when it came to the first Spy x Family Blu-Ray set, revealing that it would be available to anime fans on June 13th of this year. Including not just the first season, the set also will house an English Dub Panel, interviews with the Japanese voice actors, along with a textless ending song. You can get a glimpse of the design of the physical set below.

(Photo: Crunchyroll)

The set will be available to purchase on the Crunchyroll Store and the first season can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll itself. Here is how the Blu-Ray set describes the series, "World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

Will you be picking up the first season of Spy x Family on Blu-Ray this summer? Do you think the Forgers had the best new anime series of last year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Forger family.