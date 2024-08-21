Spy x Family Cliffhanger Revives Project Apple

Spy x Family has started to plant the seeds for what could be another major arc as the final moments from the newest chapter has revived the mysterious Project Apple. Spy x Family recently capped off a special arc looking into the past between Henry Henderson and Martha Mariott that not only revealed their shared romance, but also revealed more about the history of the war between Westalis and Ostania. It seems like the series will be returning to a much grander story as the newest chapter has started to plant some interesting seeds about more shady government programs that Loid Forger thought had been taken care of.

When Bond Forger was first introduced to the series, it was revealed that he was a dog that was a part of Project Apple. This was a special series of experiments on animals to give them abilities, and though Bond’s remained hidden from Loid, it seems there were rumblings of Project Apple still being in the works from groups that have remained hidden. As Loid sees a seal that might be more intelligent than was previously let on, he’s now beginning to worry whether or not Project Apple really still is in operation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anya and Bond Forger in Spy x Family Chapter 103

Spy x Family Chapter 103: Is Project Apple Still Active?

Spy x Family Chapter 103 continues with Anya’s break from school, and the Forger family sees a news report of a seal named Belle that seems to have been separated from the rest of its pack and is surprising people around for the fact it’s suddenly appeared in the river this far from the ocean during its migration. It’s here that Loid begins to relax a bit as the head to the river for the chance at potentially seeing Belle, and soon enough, Anya and Bond spot it when it’s hiding out in some reeds.

Anya reads its mind as it notes how scared it is of humans chasing after him, and soon enough it seems to thank the Forger family for not being so scary. It’s here that Loid notes how intelligent it seems to be, and thinks back to when he was told of Project Apple still having research teams that may be operation. Loid brushes it off for now as something he might just be overthinking about, but it seems like this is a seed to a much grander mystery.

These kinds of experiments, along with Anya’s origin, are still big mysteries within the greater Spy x Family world and we could be getting one step closer to figuring out how it all will come together soon enough as the manga continues.