Spy x Family Wraps Martha’s Backstory With a Hopeful Twist

Spy x Family has been working its way through a special flashback arc of the manga, and the newest chapter of the series has offered a hopeful end to the tragic romance between Martha Mariott and Henry Henderson. Spy x Family’s manga has been in the midst of a special arc following the end of Anya Forger’s first term with Eden Academy. While fans have been waiting to see what’s next for her in school, the latest chapters of the series have not only fleshed out more of the war in the past, but also took the time to flesh out more of Martha and Henry in the process.

Spy x Family’s previous chapters revealed that in their youth, the two of them both attended Eden Academy and had a romantic tension between them. This was more on Martha’s side of things at first as she held unrequited feelings for Henry, who was too obtuse to figure it out at the time. But when Martha went to war and was thought dead, only then did Henry figure out that he loved her too. But as the years have gone on, and the both of them are now in the twilight of their lives, there’s still a special connection shared between them.

Martha and Henry in Spy x Family Chapter 102

Spy x Family: The End of Henry and Martha’s Love Story

Spy x Family Chapter 102 sees Martha finally get home after crossing through enemy territory in the final days of the war. As soon as she gets up and recovers, she tries to find Henry. The two bump into one another, and the two cry within one another’s arms as they reunite for the first time in years. Martha was about to confess her love when she discovers that Henry had since gotten married (thinking she died years before). It broke her heart, but Martha went on with her life.

Noting that Henry’s wife was a good person who only wanted to support Martha’s dance dreams, Henry’s wife ended up helping her achieve some semblance of this dream in the reconstruction years following the war. She reveals that she’s managed to recover from this in the years since with the thought that she loved someone who was so devoted to his wife. 15 years after her passing, both Henry and Martha still remember his wife and the two of them still share a very sweet, deep friendship despite all that happened during their life.