Spy x Family Creator Marks 100 Chapter Milestone

Spy x Family has been an anime juggernaut when it comes to both its anime adaptation and the original manga series that introduced the world to Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond Forger. Following the success of seasons one and two, along with the first feature-length film that hit the silver screen, creator Tatsuya Endo has a lot to celebrate. With the arrival of the one-hundredth chapter on Shonen Jump, Endo has shared a new image to celebrate chapter one hundred as Spy x Family that once again brings together the human members of the Forger family.

While some major shonen franchises such as My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and One Piece are in the throes of their final sagas, the Forger Family doesn't appear to be going anywhere any time soon. The manga appears to have plenty of gas left in the tank, and the anime recently confirmed that a third season was in the works. Luckily, both CloverWorks and Wit Studio will be returning to focus on the Forgers once again as each member of the family attempts to hide their respective secrets from one another.

Spy x Family: A Celebration to Remember

Here's what Endo had to say regarding the release of chapter 100, along with sharing a new image of the Forgers to sweeten the pot, "Sorry for the late announcement, but Spy x Family has been updated. Thanks to all of you, we were able to continue until episode 100. thank you. This is a memorable episode, but I don't want to worry too much about such things and just want to proceed steadily and carefully."

If you want to catch up on the first two seasons of Spy x Family's anime series, they are available to stream on both Crunchyroll and Hulu. Here's how the streaming services describe the story of the Forger clan, "World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

