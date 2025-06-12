Spy x Family & Hello Kitty Unleash the Cutest Crossover Collab Yet

Despite technically being a Shonen Jump series, Spy x Family is best known for being a wholesome family comedy that appeals even to mainstream audiences. Even though the series has seen massive popularity both in Japan and across the world, fans have seen little in terms of collaborations, with the only other one of note being the recent Universal Studios Japan collab. That said, making up for the lack thereof so far, Spy x Family just revealed its most adorable collab yet, and it’s simply perfect.

A post on X by Spy x Family’s official anime handle recently announced a crossover with Sanrio, launching the cutest merchandise on the Toho Animation Store website. The collaboration was announced with an adorable poster of Anya and Hello Kitty, with Anya featured in Hello Kitty’s iconic blue overalls, striped shirt, and of course, the signature red bow, while Hello Kitty dons Eden Academy’s distinct uniform and Anya’s matching horns over her ears. The collab has also paired off the rest of the Forgers with Sanrio characters, which includes Loid with Pompompurin, Yor with My Melody, and Bond with Cinnamoroll, all of whom have also similarly swapped outfits and accessories.

Spy x Family Finally Joins the Sanrio Collab Club

The merchandise released as part of the Spy x Family x Sanrio collab includes stickers, clear files, acrylic stands, clips, hand towels, mini pouches, tote bags, keychains, badges, and much more. Sadly, these adorable items are currently only available in Japan as Toho Animation Store does not ship internationally, though hopefully, Spy x Family brings the collab to international fans soon as well.

While this is Spy x Family’s first-ever collaboration with Sanrio, it definitely isn’t the first time the latter has crossed paths with Shonen Jump hits, having collaborated multiple times with Jujutsu Kaisen and even One Piece. That said, it’s a wonder that it has taken this long for Spy x Family and Sanrio to join forces, given the overwhelmingly cute characters in both franchises. There’s also the fact that Anya even recently bagged the 2025 Anime Award for the ‘Must Protect at All Costs’ character, a description that also perfectly describes all of Sanrio’s beloved characters, but especially Hello Kitty, making the pairing with Anya a match made in heaven.

