5 Best Espresso Machine Recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

If you’ve been living your best life in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, chances are you’ve already discovered how charming the crafting system can be. And once you’ve spent enough time with your aquatic pal Hangyodon, reaching friendship level 12, to be exact, you’ll unlock one of the coolest tools in the game: the Espresso Machine.

This device lets you whip up a variety of cozy, creative drinks that not only look adorable but also serve as gifts to boost your relationships with other characters. Here are the absolute best Espresso Machine recipes and where to find all the ingredients you’ll need!

1) Chai

This one’s all about simplicity and charm. The Chai can be crafted with either Cinna Bloom or Magma Bloom, both found near Mount Hothead. Cinna Bloom grows inside the ruins, while Magma Bloom is more common, scattered all around the mountain. Despite its minimal ingredients, Chai makes for a thoughtful 2-heart gift for Cinnamoroll.

It’s easy to make and perfect if you’re low on supplies. Just pluck a flower, toss it into the Espresso Machine, and boom… instant coziness. Cinnamoroll will be thanking you for this one. Brewing with flowers? It’s like botany, but tastier.

2) Pink Latte

If you’re looking to win over My Melody, this is your go-to drink. The Pink Latte comes in two dreamy variations: made with Strawberry or Sakura. Strawberries are a bit of a gift-chain reward: give Pochacco a present and you’ll get these juicy berries in return. Sakura blossoms take a bit more adventuring; you’ll need to complete the “Curious Caverns” quest to unlock Merry Meadow, where they bloom.

Once you’ve got your floral or fruity fix, head to your Espresso Machine and make the magic happen. This latte is a 2-heart gift and looks as cute as it sounds. It’s a little slice of springtime in a cup, and the perfect way to brighten up your friend’s day. Great gift, or just a really aesthetic afternoon pick-me-up? Yes.

3) Candied Banana Coffee

Want to treat Hello Kitty and Tuxedosam to something special? The Candied Banana Coffee is an unexpected yet delicious combo of Banana and Candy Cloud. Bananas are earned by gifting Pompompurin, and Candy Clouds come from Cinnamoroll, so make sure you’re sharing the love to get the goods.

This drink is basically dessert in a mug… rich, sweet, and guaranteed to make your pals smile. It’s especially handy when you’re focusing on leveling up friendship and need a drink that really multitasks. Not only is it a 2-heart gift for both characters, but it’s also just really fun to make. Who knew banana and candy cloud would work so well together? Honestly, this might be the new birthday cake.

4) Spicy Pumpkin Latte

This one’s for the friends who like a little heat with their sweet. The Spicy Pumpkin Latte combines Cinna Bloom with Pumpkin, creating an autumn-inspired drink that’s a 2-heart gift for Kuromi. Cinna Bloom can be found in the ruins at Mount Hothead, while Pumpkins hang out in, you guessed it, the Pumpkin Patch near Spooky Swamp’s fast-travel point.

It’s got that warm-spice-meets-harvest-vibes feel, and it’s great for crafting during spooky season or whenever you’re in a Halloween mood. Kuromi appreciates the edgier flavor, so it’s an easy win if you’re trying to build friendship points. Trick or treat? This one’s both.

5) Hot Cocoa

What’s better than a mug of Hot Cocoa? Not much, honestly. This recipe uses Coral Milk and Chocolate Coins, two ingredients you can find around Rainbow Reef. Coral Milk is easy to collect while swimming through the area, while Chocolate Coins are usually tucked near the Sunken Ship. Toss them together in the Espresso Machine and you’ve got a chocolatey masterpiece that earns you 2-heart gifts from Pekkle.

It’s a great wintery treat or just a feel-good drink for any time of the year. Plus, who doesn’t love swimming around Rainbow Reef collecting milk and chocolate? It’s like an underwater candy quest with a delicious reward at the end. Sometimes friendship just needs a bit of whipped cream.