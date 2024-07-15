Japan’s Most Famous Cosplayer Takes On Spy x Family’s Yor

Spy x Family recently wrapped up one of the strongest couple of years for the franchise yet, and now it’s getting ready for an ever brighter future as Japan’s most famous cosplayer has taken on Yor Forger! Spy x Family was already a huge manga release with the Jump+ app as fans were drawn to Tatsuya Endo’s original manga release, but things got even bigger for the franchise with the successful debut of its official anime adaptation. Then the anime went on to have its own kind of blockbuster success through the next year with two seasons and a feature film.

Spy x Family is showing no signs of slowing down with the anime or manga releases as they both reach big milestones, and fans are now waiting to see what’s next for the franchise as it gets ready for a bright future. Helping kick all of this off is Enako, who is likely the most famous cosplay artist in Japan with millions of followers on various social media platforms. It’s even further demonstrated as to why when she shares her takes on characters like Yor Forger, and you can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/enako_cos/status/1802678740989927537

What’s Next for Spy x Family?

Spy x Family had a huge couple of years, and there are no signs of slowing down. Spy x Family Season 3 has been announced to be in the works, but there has yet to be any word on when the new episodes will premiere as of the time of this publication. For now, you can currently catch up with the TV anime’s first two seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu while we wait for the new season and international home media release for its latest movie, Spy x Family Code: White. They tease what to expect from the Spy x Family anime as such:

“World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he’ll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife’s a deadly assassin and neither knows each other’s identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who’s a telepath!” You can also check out the newest chapters of the manga with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service.