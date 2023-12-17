Spy x Family Season 2 Highlights Yor and Becky With Special Poster

Spy x Family Season 2 recently wrapped up the Cruise Adventure Arc as one of the biggest stories in the anime to date, and a special poster for the newest episode of the series celebrates the anime bringing it all back to its slice of life adventures. As the anime rounds out the final episodes of its run for the year, we're likely going to see more of these one-off adventures that kicked off the season as these stories highlight more of the extended cast we've been previously introduced to. The newest episode is a strong example of this in particular.

Spy x Family Season 2's newest episode brings back both Becky Blackbell and Nightfall, who both share a love for Loid Forger in common. The episode's two stories see how each of them make their way through a day in their respective lives, and the anime has released a special poster for the episode highlighting how Becky has deciding to undergo strength training from Yor after being impressed by her strength (and thinking Loid values that strength as well). Check it out below:

How to Watch Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 36

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 36 is titled "Belint in Love / Nightfall's Daily Life" and you can currently find the episode streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu. The synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "Becky is very excited about a romantic drama on TV, so she heads over to the Forgers' place to see Loid, who she fell in love with instantly after seeing his picture. Becky aggressively pursues Loid." If you're curious about the anime's first two seasons overall, Spy x Family is teased as such:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent (aka Loid Forger) must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath."

What did you think of Spy x Family Season 2's newest episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!