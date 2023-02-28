Spy x Family Cosplay Gets Deadly With Yor

Spy x Family fans are patiently waiting for the anime to make a big comeback later this year with new projects, and one cosplay is helping fans remember why it's such a big deal by getting deadly with the Thorn Princess, Yor Forger! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series was already a massive success in its own right for Shueisha, but things hit a whole new kind of level due to the successful debut of the anime adaptation's first season. It pretty much dominated conversations among anime fans thanks to the core family unit at the heart of it all.

The Forger Family might be a fake one put together by the super spy Twilight, but it's completely real from Yor's perspective as she has no idea about the kinds of hidden plans the spy has. She's got plenty of secrets of her own as a deadly assassin, however, and it's this blend of danger and motherhood that fans absolutely were drawn to very quickly. Now artist kirapika.cos has brought all of that to life with some awesome Yor cosplay on TikTok! Check it out below:

How to Catch Up With Spy x Family for Season 2

Spy x Family has some huge plans for this year as well as not only is the anime getting ready to return this year with Season 2, but it has also been confirmed that a new original movie for the franchise will be hitting theaters overseas this year as well. Without a release date for either of them just yet, that means there's plenty of time to get back up to speed with what's happened so far. If you wanted to catch up, you can now find the first season of the series streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease Spy x Family as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

