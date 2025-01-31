Squid Game Season 3 Teases One Soldier’s Potential Plot Twist

Squid Game’s second season ended on quite the cliffhanger, placing the contestants of the death game into a scenario that makes the situation seem far darker than even the first season. While protagonist Seong Gi-hun returned to the brutal contest in an effort to both save those involved and bring the game down from the inside, season two also introduced some big new characters to the proceeding. “Thanos The Rapper” and “Cho Hyun-ju” were some of the biggest new contestants but a soldier on the other side of the aisle got her own time to shine. In the final season’s latest preview, a plot twist might be hiding in plain sight.

Warning. If you have yet to see the latest season of Squid Game, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. Soldier 011, aka Kang No-eul, was introduced in such a way in season two that viewers were led to believe that she was being set to up to become a contestant. However, at the end of season two’s second episode, Kang is recruited to be a soldier for the Squid Game, showing no fear in gunning down contestants who failed their challenges. Since many of the soldiers are more than willing to sell the organs of the deceased for a quick buck, No-eul finds herself in a troubling situation.

Kang is Loose

From the new preview image released, which you can check out above, you can see that Soldier 011 isn’t just not wearing her mask but is doing so outside of her room. In the first two seasons, none of the soldiers would take off their masks during the games themselves, as this was a key rule for those involved. With the new promo seeing Kang No-eul standing in an environment that is clearly not her room, this might lead to 011 rebelling against the system.

One of the biggest elements of No-eul’s character was the fact that she showed remorse and care for an ill girl whose father joined the games to help out his daughter. With the doomed dad seemingly dying in the season two finale, this might be the impetus for Kang to finally rebel against her current employers. This also works in terms of her fellow soldiers that were more than willing to kill her should 011 impede their plans of harvesting organs.

Squid Game Season 3: All The Details

Squid Game’s third and final season will arrive on June 27th this summer. Luckily, along with some new promotional images, Netflix also released a new description of the story that will end the blockbuster, “Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game. Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players’ choices will lead to graver consequences with each round.”

