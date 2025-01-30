Squid Game Shares First Look At Season 3 With Its Release Date

With Squid Game’s second season ending on quite the cliffhanger, Netflix has dropped some good news for fans wondering what is next for the life-or-death game. Set to land this summer, not only has the streaming service dropped a description of what we can expect from the third and final season but has also dropped some big reveals via this first preview. Following just how devastating season two’s events were, it seems that the platform is preparing fans for a diabolical finale not just with this new look but by also confirming when season three will land on the small screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you have not yet watched Squid Game Season 2, be forewarned that this preview has spoilers for the season finale. Squid Game season three will arrive on Netflix on June 27th this summer, following an epic run for season two. A new description of season three gives death game fans a better understanding of what is to come and Gi-hun’s current mental state, “Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game. Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players’ choices will lead to graver consequences with each round.”

Netflix

Squid Game Season 3: The Final Game

While the next season will be the main series grand finale, this doesn’t mean that Squid Game writer/director Hwang Dong-hyuk is finished with this universe. In a new interview with THR, Dong-hyuk confirms that there might be spin-offs in the franchise’s future, “When we were doing season one, I was saying there was never going to be another season. And so if the time comes, and it just so happens that I’m able to come up with a character or a different story, then maybe there might be a comeback. But I’m thinking more along the lines of a spinoff.” Alongside this commentary, Netflix also released several new images from the upcoming season that you can check out below.

netflix

netflix

netflix

netflix

netflix

How Did Season 2 End?

As mentioned earlier, main character Seong Gi-hun has seen better days. Squid Game’s second season finale saw Seong attempting to lead a rebellion of the contestants aiming to eliminate those who run the game. Unfortunately, since “The Front Man” has been hiding amongst the contestants the entire time, Gi-hun’s plan was destined to fail. Viewers witnessed many characters meeting their ultimate fate in some of the terrifying contests that make up the Netflix series in season two but there are still plenty of challengers still vying for the prize money, even following the failed rebellion.

Want to see what other surprises that the Squid Game has in store? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Seong Gi-hun and friends and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via THR