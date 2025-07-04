Popular YouTuber Unveils First Look at Original Anime: Watch

It’s one thing to make YouTube videos and host a podcast discussing and critiquing anime; it’s another thing entirely to actually make one. Popular anime YouTuber and co-host of the Trash Taste podcast, Gigguk, is taking that step, as he unveiled the first trailer for his new anime, Baan, at this year’s Anime Expo in Los Angeles. Gigguk is one of the most popular anime YouTubers, with over 3.6 million subscribers on his main channel, as well as having a second channel and the aforementioned Trash Taste podcast. Fans of Gigguk know his personal love for the isekai genre, so of course, that’s the genre he chose for his first anime. However, Baan has a big twist.

Titled Baan -The Boundaries of Adulthood-, and stylized as Bâan, the series appears to be putting a fresh spin on the isekai genre. Most fans know the formula: a loser gets killed (usually in a truck crash) and sent to a magical world where he gains immense powers and a squad comprised entirely of women, while the villain is an equally attractive evil witch. But Baan subverts the trope by making isekai travel a part of its worldbuilding. The new trailer, which debuted on Gigguk’s YouTube channel, reveals more.

Baan‘s First Trailer Looks Like an Interesting Isekai Adventure

In a video titled “Taking My Next Step,” which many assumed meant the creator was quitting YouTube, Gigguk unveiled the first trailer for Baan. The first half of the video is an introduction, with the second half unveiling the trailer.

Produced by GeeXPlus’ new GeexProductions IP division and animated by Studio Daisy, the series follows Arai Daichi and Rinrada Ratchamanee. One lives in the modern world, and the other resides in the fictional realm of Euthania. Both lands are interconnected via a portal, and they each set out on their own adventures in the other world to escape their past lives and find themselves. The world of Euthania is heavily inspired by South East Asian mythology and folklore, and the trailer teases some of the beautiful creatures that inhabit the world.

The full voice cast hasn’t yet been revealed. However, at the Anime Expo panel, some of the short film’s cast were unveiled. Sydney Poniewaz, another YouTuber who is married to Gigguk, voices Rin in the English dub. For the Japanese cast, Hauruna Mikawa voices Run, with Shoya Ishige voicing Daichi.

Alongside the trailer, a new poster for Baan was also released. Check out the poster below…

Baan Has a Unique Release Schedule

Baan releases later this year. However, you won’t find it on Crunchyroll or in US theaters. The movie premieres in Japan at Grand Cinema Sunshine this August, before being released for free on Gigguk’s YouTube channel. When the film is released online, it will be accompanied by a behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of the movie. Baan also boasts a very talented creative team. Code Geass Roze of the Recapture‘s Yoshimitsu Ohashi is directing the short film, with Kevin Penkin (Made in Abyss) composing the score.

What do you think of Baan -The Boundaries of Adulthood-‘s first trailer? Will you be watching it when it’s released on YouTube? Let us know in the comments below…

