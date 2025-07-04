Attack on Titan: MAPPA President Talks Series Return (Exclusive)

Attack on Titan’s finale was celebrated in a big way by Studio MAPPA. Alongside the titanic conclusion on the small screen, the final ride of the Scout Regiment was so large that it needed to make its way to the silver screen via Attack on Titan: The Last Attack. Recently, the President and Vice President of Studio MAPPA, Manabu Otsuka and Hiroya Hasegawa, attended Anime Expo and we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to chat about the bleak anime franchise. During our conversation, the MAPPA heads discussed the possibility of Attack on Titan returning and how the production studio might return to this universe.

Specifically, we asked the MAPPA executives about adapting stories such as Attack on Titan: Before The Fall and Attack on School Castes, the latter of which made an appearance in Attack on Titan: The Last Attack’s post-credits scene, “We don’t want to let you down but we think the ending of Attack on Titan was decisive. We did what we could do with the show originally, but we really do love it so much. If the opportunity ever comes up and fans really want us to work on these projects, it’s something we’ll consider. If the author creates something new as well, it’s something we’d do, but that ending was so good, that we wouldn’t want to force something new.”

Before The Fall

If you’re a big fan of Attack on Titan, the spin-off series Attack on Titan: Before The Fall should be on your radar. Ryo Suzukaze created the light novel prequel series that took place seventy years before the start of the main series. Instead of focusing on the characters we came to know from Hajime Isayama, the story follows a boy named Kuklo who was given the name “Titan’s Son” thanks to how he was discovered as a baby. Much like Eren Jaeger, Kuklo would join up with the Scout Regiment and fight to help humanity survive in the face of the Titans’ reign of destruction.

While franchise creator Hajime Isayama has made no hints regarding creating a sequel series to Attack on Titan, this fact hasn’t stopped the mangaka from revisiting the universe. Most recently, Isayama focused on fan-favorite character Levi in the short story Attack On Titan: Bad Boy which followed the traumatic younger days of the soldier. It’s entirely possible that Isayama will return to further flesh out the universe but seems unlikely that anime fans will see a full-blown sequel, at least any time soon.

Attack on Titan was far from the only thing that the MAPPA heads had on their minds for this latest Anime Expo. During the convention, a new trailer for Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc was revealed, showing more of what Denji would be up against in the upcoming film. Set to release in America this fall, the Chainsaw Devil’s theatrical debut once again proves that anime is a heavy hitter in theaters.

