Netflix Stealth Launches Secret Squid Game Spinoff

Squid Game fans are currently waiting for the third and final season of the series to release with Netflix later this year, but did you know the streaming service actually secretly released a special spinoff alongside Season 2’s premiere. Squid Game was one of the biggest returns for Netflix in recent memory as following the record breaking success of the first season, Squid Game Season 2 went on to enjoy its own milestone success as one of the biggest seasons released with Netflix of all time. Now it’s just a matter of waiting for more as we wait to see how it ends.

Squid Game will be coming to an end with its third and final season later this year, but it’s such a hit for Netflix that it does stand to reason that there might be other projects inspired by the series to expand the franchise. This led to a real life reality game show with Squid Game: The Challenge released in between the first two seasons, and apparently a Squid Game inspired fireplace titled Squid Game: Fireplace that was also secretly dropped on the streaming service alongside Season 2. You can find it with Netflix here.

Netflix

What Is Squid Game: Fireplace?

Squid Game: Fireplace was secretly launched alongside the release of Squid Game Season 2 last December, and it might have flown under your radar. Not only did Netflix hide it amongst all of its other Fireplace offerings for the season, but it might have gotten lost in the full hype for Squid Game‘s new episodes overall. Either way, this is an hour long stream of a fireplace that’s decorated much like The Front Man’s office. There aren’t really any Easter Eggs or other special features to really make it stick out, however, so it’s all just for the vibes.

As for Squid Game Season 2 itself, the season was just as successful and in many ways even more of a hit than the first season. It’s only big issue is that it ends with a heck of a cliffhanger, however, as Seung Gi-Hun now finds himself in an even more precarious position heading into the final season. He’s lost quite a lot over the course of his second run through the Squid Game process, so fans are curious to see how it’s all going to work out in the end.

Netflix

Will There Be Any Squid Game Spinoffs?

Squid Game might be coming to an end with the release of Season 3 later this year, but it’s likely far from the end of the Netflix franchise itself. Not only is there a second season of Squid Game: The Challenge now in the works, but there’s also an English language version of the series in production too. Multiple award-winner David Fincher is now working on an English version of the franchise with Netflix, but a release has yet to be announced as of the time of this production.

So while the main series might be coming to an end with Gi-Hun’s story, there are likely going to be all sorts of other stories that could be told in this format in the future. Concrete spinoffs have yet to be announced, but there’s a good chance we’ll see some real forward momentum on all of this following the end of the series. As it’s one of Netflix’s biggest franchises, there are likely going to be all sorts of future entries to keep it all going. Maybe even some that will have a stealth launch like this.