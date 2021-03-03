SSSS Dynazenon Confirms Release Date

✖

SSSS.Dynazenon has confirmed its release date! When SSSS.Gridman came to an end, fans were wondering whether or not the franchise could continue since that series came to a pretty decisive end. Tsuburaya Productions and Studio Trigger surprised fans with their updated take on the Denkou Choujin Gridman Tokusatsu franchise, and it surprised fans even more when it announced that the anime makeovers would be continuing with an expanded Gridman Universe. Following its original announcement back in 2019, the newest entry in this universe is finally coming our way later this Spring. Now we know exactly when it's coming our way!

SSSS.Dynazenon confirmed that this new entry in the Gridman Universe will be making its debut on April 2nd in Japan. The series has yet to be confirmed for an official licensing outside of Japan as of this writing, unfortunately, but we'll know for sure one way or another on that front as we draw closer to its big premiere at the very start of April as part of the Spring 2021 anime season.

As its title suggests, this newest anime will be featuring the God Zenon and the Dyna Dragon from the original franchise. The Dyna Dragon did not make an appearance in that first series, so it's going to be quite a big debut. SSSS.Dynazenon will also feature a returning staff from SSSS.Gridman, but will feature a new group of characters and cast members for the franchise.

The core cast of characters includes the likes of Daiki Hamano as Gauma, Junya Enoki as Yomogi Asanaka, Shion Wakayama as Yume Minami, Yuichiro Umehara as Koyomi Yamanaka, Chika Anzai as Chise Asukagawa, Hiroshi Kamiya as Jyuga, Yuma Uchida as Onijya, Ayaka Suwa as Mujina, Kouki Uchiyama as Shizumu, Mariya Ise as Inamoto, Azusa Tadokoro as Mei, Jin Ogasawara as Awaki, Gakuto Kajiwara as Nazumi, Rio Tsuchiya as Ranka, and Hikaru Tohno as Kaneishi.

Will you be tuning into SSSS.Dynazenon this April? What did you think of SSSS.Gridman? Excited to see more of this universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!