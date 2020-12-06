SSSS.Dynazenon Reveals New Trailer, Release Date

SSSS.Dynazenon has revealed a new trailer alongside its release date window! Tsuburaya Productions and Studio Trigger first surprised Tokusatsu fans when they revealed they were collaborating on a new anime taking on the Denkou Choujin Gridman franchise. Following SSSS.Gridman's successful release a couple of years ago, the two studios surprised fans once again when they revealed they were expanding this new "Gridman Universe" with a brand new anime taking on more elements from the original Tokusatsu franchise with SSSS.Dynazenon. Now with the newest trailer for the series, fans have a better idea of what to expect from the new series.

The newest trailer for SSSS.Dynazenon (which you can check out in the video above) also reveals that the new series will be making its debut in April 2021 as part of the upcoming Spring season next year. Along with that, the presentation for the new series during Tokyo Comic-Con 2020 showed off a much fuller look at the titular Dynazenon mecha fans will see in the new series. Check it out below:

The trailer also confirms this new project is a TV series, and SSSS.Dynazenon project will feature a returning staff from SSSS.Gridman with Akira Amemiya directing the new anime for Studio Trigger, Keiichi Hasegawa as scriptwriter, Masaru Sakamoto as character designer, and Shiro Sagisu as composer. Graphinica is also returning for the CG animation for the new series, and fans can see some of their work in action with the new kaiju designs.

It's currently unclear just how this new series will tie into the events of SSSS.Gridman considering that series has a definitive conclusion, but SSSS.Dynazenon will feature the core cast of Daiki Hamano as Gauma, Junya Enoki as Yomogi Asanaka, Shion Wakayama as Yume Minami, Yuichiro Umehara as Koyomi Yamanaka, and Chika Anzai as Chise Asukagawa.

