SSSS.Dynazenon Reveals New Key Visual, Cast Additions

SSSS.Dynazenon has dropped a new key visual and cast additions for the upcoming new series! Following the successful release of SSSS.Gridman two years ago, Tsuburaya Productions and Studio Trigger are joining forces once more for a new anime project set in the expanding "Gridman Universe" that will take another entity from Denkou Choujin Gridman franchise and give it a new anime spin. This time fans will get a new take on God Zenon and Dyna Dragon from that original Tokusatsu series. But now this new anime will be combining the two together to take on all sorts of new kaiju threats.

During a special presentation for the series during Tokyo Comic-Con 2020, SSSS.Dynazenon confirmed that it will be releasing in Japan next April as part of the Spring 2021 anime season. Not only that, but it revealed a full visual for the new mecha as well as a new batch of character designs and cast members. First, here's the newest key visual for the series featuring a full look at the titular Dynazenon's full mecha form:

Second is the first batch of new character designs and cast additions. From left to right are Hiroshi Kamiya as Jyuga, Yuma Uchida as Onijya, Ayaka Suwa as Mujina, and Kouki Uchiyama Shizumu:

Finally are the final six additions to the cast of the new series with Mariya Ise as Inamoto, Azusa Tadokoro as Mei, Jin Ogasawara as Awaki, Gakuto Kajiwara as Nazumi, Rio Tsuchiya as Ranka, and Hikaru Tohno as Kaneishi:

