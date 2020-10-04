SSSS.Dynazenon Debuts First Trailer, Character Designs

SSSS.Dynazenon will be a new project continuing the Gridman universe, and now we have gotten our first real look at the new project with its first trailer. Back in 2018, Tsuburaya Productions began to expand their various Tokusatsu franchises through anime with new outings for both Ultraman and Denkou Choujin Gridman. Teaming up with Studio Trigger for their Gridman anime series, it was revealed late last year that there were plans in place for a grander "Gridman Universe" from Tsuburaya and Trigger with the release of a new anime project, SSSS.Dynazenon.

Although it has yet to be confirmed what form this new anime project will take, Tsuburaya Productions and Trigger have debuted the first trailer for SSSS.Dynazenon that teases many of the new faces we will see in this next entry in the Gridman Universe. You can check it out in the video above.

Although there are no concrete details about its release date or nature of the project, we did get a look at the new characters making their debut. With the previously announced cast of Daiki Hamano as Gauma, Junya Enoki as Yomogi Asanaka, Shion Wakayama as Yume Minami, Yuichiro Umehara as Koyomi Yamanaka, and Chika Anzai as Chise Asukagawa, each of these new additions can be briefly seen in this first trailer. You can also get a better look at their character designs from the series' official Twitter:

It's also unclear how this will connect to the previous SSSS.Gridman anime series which had a pretty definitive conclusion that even ultimately referenced the real life fandom surrounding the franchise. What we can gleam, however, is that the title refers to both God Zenon and Dyna Dragon from the original Tokusatsu franchise and they'll probably be in a new kind of form as previously seen with Gridman's anime debut.

The new SSSS.Dynazenon project will feature a returning staff from the SSSS.Gridman series as well with Akira Amemiya directing the new anime for Studio Trigger, Keiichi Hasegawa as scriptwriter, Masaru Sakamoto as character designer, and Shiro Sagisu as composer. Graphinica is also returning for the CG animation for the new project. A release date or format has yet to be confirmed as of this writing.

Are you excited to see what's to come from SSSS.Dynazenon? What are you hoping to see in the next entry from the Gridman Universe? What other Tsuburaya Productions properties would you want to see an anime for? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!