‘SSSS.Gridman’ Reveals English Dub Trailer, Voice Cast

Studio Trigger’s anime take on Superhuman Samurai Syber-Squad Gridman is one of the most anticipated releases of the Fall 2018 anime season and Funimation is meeting that anticipation with gusto.

With an English dub premiering alongside the series’ release in Japan on October 6, Funimation has released a full English dub trailer along with the revealing the voice cast behind these performances.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The English dub of the cast includes Brandon McInnis as Yuta, Robert McCollum as the titular Gridman, Jill Harris as Rikka, Greg Ayres as Utsumi, Lindsay Seidel as Akane, and Barry Yandell as Alexis. Fans can see in the trailer how the anime will enhance the experience for those aware of the original live-action series by introducing new powers, new kaiju, and of course, new heroes and foes.

The series will be directed by Akira Amemiya (Ninja Slayer), Keiichi Hasegawa (Zoids, Rage of Bahamut Genesis) is writing the scripts, and the new Gridman design will be provided by Tsuburaya Productions’ Masayuki Gotou, who has contributed designs for many of the currently running Ultraman designs.

The opening theme “UNION” is performed by OxT, and the evening theme, “youthful beautiful” is performed by Maaya Uchida. Shiro Sagisu (Neon Genesis Evangelion) is composing the music of the series, Toshiki Kameyama (Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha) is the sound director, and Eiko Morikawa is returning from the original live-action Gridman series to handle the sound effects.

SSSS.Gridman is officially described as such:

“You’re not alone. On any day, anywhere. Yuta Hibiki, a first-year high school student living in Tsutsujidai, one day wakes up to find he has lost his memories. He meets the “Hyper Agent Gridman” on his old computer, and Gridman says that Yuta has a mission he must fulfill, so Yuta sets out to find the meaning to those words and his memory loss. Yuta’s friends, Sho Utsumi, Rikka Takarada, and Akane Shinjo, would always help him and spend their days with him. But, their tranquil days are suddenly and easily crushed with the appearance of kaiju.”

For those unfamiliar with Tsuburaya Productions’ original tokusatsu series Denkou Choujin Gridman, it’s a series in the “Giant Hero” subgenre, the series ran from 1993 to 1994. It follows three young heroes supporting a giant hero in the “Computer World.” The series was licensed in the United States by DiC Entertainment and released as Superhuman Samurai Syber-Squad and ran from 1994-1995. It was one of the series caught in a wave of new children’s entertainment in the United States where Japanese footage was spliced with new Western footage like the popular Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers released later.