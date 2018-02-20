Famous ‘Star Wars’ Fight Gets Anime Makeover By ‘One Punch Man’ Animator

Alright, let’s face it; Good things can happen when fandoms collide. In the case of anime, series like My Hero Academia have stepped into the world of Star Wars for fun, but none of those crossovers have been quite as intense as this latest one.

After all, one of Japan’s top animators just took a swing at Star Wars, and it will have you begging for a full-on series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on social media, an animation reel posted by Arifumi Imai has started making the rounds. The clip, which can be seen below, shows off more of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s battle with Darth Maul. And, as you can tell, it is kind of awesome.

The fluid animation is done in black-and-white save for its characters’ weapons. Both men are seen crossing lightsabers after Darth Maul dealt a lethal blow to Qui-Gon Jin, and Obi-Wan is all too ready to end the Sith.

The animation shows what kind of potential a Star Wars anime would have, and Imai’s talent is responsible for much of that proof. The artist is well-known in the anime community for working on lots of famous projects. Imai has done key animation or direction on titles such as Attack on Titan, Boruto: Naruto the Movie, Guilty Crown, Naruto: Shippuden, One Punch Man, My Little Monster, and more.

Of course, this is not the first anime-style reel done in the name of Star Wars. Fans have tried their hand at the mash-up in the past, and one Youtuber Daz Tibbles made headlines for their most recent attempt. The artist animated an anime teaser inspired by Solo: A Star Wars Story, and its slick artwork had fans desperate for the real thing.

Would you like to see Lucasfilm go all-in on a Star Wars anime in the future? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!