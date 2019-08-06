Star Wars Actor John Boyega Lists His Top Five Anime In New Video

John Boyega may have hit the scene with the lesser known extraterrestrial horror comedy, Attack The Block, but he has progressively become a “king of nerddom” by gaining the part of Finn in the latest Star Wars films: The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and the upcoming Rise of Skywalker debuting this winter. Crunchyroll had recently unearthed a Reddit thread that Mr. Boyega had jumped into in order to lay out what his favorite anime franchises were and some of the answers may come as a surprise!

Crunchyroll’s Official Twitter Account created a video to display the five anime franchises that Boyega lists as his favorites:

Boyegas’ list of top five is as follows:

5.) Attack On Titan

4.) Naruto

3.) Seven Deadly Sins

2.) Hunter x Hunter

1.) Bleach



Unfortunately for Boyega, his number one anime is pretty much deceased, with Bleach having ended both its anime and manga series. Though there was a spinoff manga series titled “Burn The Witch” that explored a new aspect of the world of Soul Society, it wasn’t enough to keep the franchise chugging along. However, a recent live action Netflix movie did bring back the franchise to new and old fans across the world.

It is ironic that John Boyega has Naruto on the list of his favorite anime as Attack The Block had numerous references to the franchise that built up the land of Konoha. It’s clear that with his appearances in both Star Wars and the sequel to Pacific Rim in Uprising that Boyega has an affinity toward anime and its method of storytelling.

Boyega also made this quote within the Reddit thread:

“Hunter x Hunter. I’ve got One Piece. I’ve got original episodes of Gundam. Original episodes of Dragon Ball Z. Naruto I’m on right now. I’m waiting for the next season of Attack on Titan like everybody else. I mean, guys it’s hard to defeat the king of scifi, right?”

Do you agree with John Boyega’s list of favorite anime? What’s your top 5? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu.