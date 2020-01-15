Star Wars Gives Sneak-Peek of New Luke Skywalker Manga

Star Wars has plenty to worry about nowadays, but it doesn’t have to be too concerned about its manga pursuits. Thanks to brands like Viz Media, Star Wars fans can read up on the manga whenever they like, and it seems they will get a new treat before long. Finally, The Legends of Luke Skywalker has been released in the U.S., and fans just got a sneak-peek at the gorgeous book just recently.

Over on Twitter, it was Star Wars‘ official Twitter that gave the heads up to fans. The franchise shared a few pages of the manga with followers around the world, and they tease what can be found within the pages of The Legends of Luke Skywalker.

So if you need something to settle you in the aftermath of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, let this be your guide. The manga was done by a truly all-star cast, and it shines a light on all the best parts of Star Wars.

“Luke Skywalker? I thought he was a myth.” Preview the first five pages of the new Star Wars: The Legends of Luke Skywalker—The Manga, out today! Art by Akira Himekawa, Haruichi, Subaru, Akira Fukaya, and Takashi Kisaki. Adapted from the novel by Ken Liu. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/VAG9SLKyx0 — Star Wars (@starwars) January 14, 2020

As you can see above, the preview begins with a look at “Big Inside”, a story done by Akira Himekawa. The preview focuses on a young woman who has her back turned to readers, and they share their impression of Luke with some lovely words.

“The galaxy is knowable and that’s what makes it wondrous. I can still picture that man who said those words like it was yesterday. A man with a bright smile,” the heroine shared. “This is my account of our mysterious experience. My story about Luke.”

As the rest of the preview goes on, fans are given a better look at this new heroine and her situation. When she gets stuck in the middle of nowhere, it is Luke who gives her a ride to safety, and their journey will begin from there. Now, fans can pick up from this preview as the full manga is out, and you can find The Legends of Luke Skywalker both in stores and online.

