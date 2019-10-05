Viz Media Announces Star Wars: The Legends of Luke Skywalker Manga

Viz Media has released a ton of information during the New York Comic Con of 2019. From English Dub reveals such as the cast of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind to manga releases galore, a new announcement shows that Viz will be diving into the world of Jedi and Sith with an upcoming manga release for Star Wars with “The Legends of Luke Skywalker“. The manga, based on a novel of the same name that was released only a few years ago in 2017, has little details as of yet but will surely be a worthwhile addition to any Jedi’s collection.

Viz Media announced during their panel at New York Comic Con 2019 that they would be printing an upcoming Star Wars manga, focusing specifically on Luke Skywalker and a series of adventures that the son of Darth Vader took throughout the franchise’s history:

Announcement: Star Wars: The Legends of Luke Skywalker, releases early 2020! New manga featuring art from Akira Himekawa (@AkiraHimekawa), Haruichi (@haruichithm), Akira Fukaya, Takashi Kisaki, and Subaru (@01091006). pic.twitter.com/hCAeCSolxs — VIZ @ Seis Manos & NYCC19 👊 (@VIZMedia) October 5, 2019

As Star Wars fans know, Luke Skywalker is no longer of this mortal coil, having died during the events of The Last Jedi. Before he died, he had an epic fight against Kylo Ren, projecting his image across the universe in order to save the remnants of the Rebellion. Though his body may be dead, his spirit will surely live on in a similar way as Yoda, his father, and other force wielders who have passed on. Certainly, his memory will be remembered by Rey, Finn, and the rest of the rebellion as they move into the final movie of the trilogy, The Rise of Skywalker.

The Extended Universe of Star Wars was massive. Prior to somewhat being swept away with Disney’s acquisition of Lucas Films, there were hundreds, if not thousands of stories, that featured Luke Skywalker before and after the original Star Wars trilogy. In these stories, Luke settled down with his would be assassin, Mara Jade, and had a child of his own, Ben Skywalker.

The novel, The Legends of Skywalker, is something of a group of childrens’ accounts of Luke, regaling one another with different stories about one of the most powerful Jedi to ever walk the earth. The official description of the novel reads as such:

“As a cargo ship rockets across the galaxy to Canto Bight, the deckhands on board trade stories about legendary Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker. But are the stories of iconic and mysterious Luke Skywalker true, or merely tall tales passed from one corner of the galaxy to another? Is Skywalker really a famous Jedi hero, an elaborate charlatan, or even part droid? The deckhands will have to decide for themselves when they hear The Legends of Luke Skywalker. A collection of myths and tall-tales about the legendary Jedi Luke Skywalker, written by Nebula, Hugo, and World Fantasy award-winning author Ken Liu.”

