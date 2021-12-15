Steins Gate 0 to Release Unaired Episodes Soon





Tokyo Revengers might be one of the biggest anime franchises right now dealing in the heavy topic of time travel, but Steins;Gate remains one of the biggest in the history of anime and it seems that new, unaired episodes are set to land on the small screen in the near future. With Steins;Gate starting off as a visual novel series, the anime franchise has expanded past its roots and become a beloved favorite in the genre, with unaired episodes set to arrive next year alongside a rebroadcast of its original episodes.

The Official Twitter Account for Steins;Gate shared the fact that the series will rebroadcast in Japan on January 4th, with unaired episodes set to arrive on the complete Blu-Ray set, giving fans of the time-travelling story some new content to chew on:

The anime adaptation of Steins;Gate was produced by White Fox in 2011, and follows a so-called ‘mad scientist’ named Rintaro Okabe who runs a laboratory in Tokyo. The man’s world turns upside down after he stumbles across the dead body of a well-known scientist named Kurisu Makise. He gets in contact with a colleague about the incident only to discover that his message reached his friend before the murder took place. It turns out that Okabe’s phone is part of a time-traveling project which worked, giving him the ability to send texts through time.

Steins;Gate alone has had some wild adventures over the course of the series, but perhaps nothing was as wild as when it crossed over with the Sanrio property, Hello Kitty, as a part of its anniversary celebration.

Steins;Gate was announced to be receiving a Hollywood adaptation in early 2020 that was set to be adapted by Skydance Television, which oversaw the likes of Grace & Frankie and Altered Carbon for Netflix, but details regarding the series have been few and far between since. The world of anime certainly is no stranger to live-action adaptations, with Netflix recently releasing the live-action Cowboy Bebop series and set to launch similar projects for One Piece, Avatar The Last Airbender, and Yu Yu Hakusho to name a few.

What territory do you think will be explored in these upcoming unaired episodes? What is your favorite time travel anime franchise to date?