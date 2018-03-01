‘Avatar’ and ‘Voltron’ Exec Reveals Pitch for a ‘Street Fighter’ Anime

Anime and video games are a pretty good pair. Over the years, the industries have met in the middle time and again. Franchises like Pokemon and Final Fantasy blur the mediums’ divides, and Street Fighter did so years ago.

The video game series could have done so again. Sadly, those animation dreams didn’t pan out for Joaquim Dos Santos.

Over on Twitter, the well-known director and producer shared his throwback idea with fans. Dos Santos posted art he did to pitch an anime-inspired Street Fighter series.

Hey guys, this is an old piece for a street fighter animated pitch I was drming about some years back(right around the time Korra was wrapping) tentatively called Streetfighter: warriors Dawn. Could/would have been SO FUN! One day hopefully. Total dream project! pic.twitter.com/6ZdAP0N0Ya — Joaquim Dos Santos (@JDS_247) February 28, 2018

“Hey guys, this is an old piece for a street fighter animated pitch I was drming [sic] about some years back (right around the time Korra was wrapping) tentatively called Streetfighter: Warriors Dawn,” the artist wrote. “Could/would have been SO FUN! One day hopefully. Total dream project!”

According to Dos Santos, his team tried really hard to get the series off the ground. He told fans they had “some good sit downs at capcom and even had a contract” at one point. However, the show fell apart over funding. The team could not get anyone to back the show with money, and Dos Santos has hope the series is still possible. You know, if they can round up some funds.

Of course, anime gurus and cartoon junkies would be happy to see such a Street Fighter series happen. How could they not be if Dos Santos takes part? If you are not familiar with the man, then you surely know his work. The creator has credits on titles like Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra, and Justice League Unlimited. Dos Santos is busy with Voltron: Legendary Defender these days, but he has also worked on DC animated shorts like The Spectre.

Clearly, Dos Santos has the talent to oversee such a show, and it has been awhile since Street Fighter got an anime outing. The franchise shared its first adaptation in 1994 with Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie. The anime is considered to be one of the medium’s best fighting-centric titles, but Street Fighter’s anime legacy died out in 2009 when its last wrapped.

So, who knows? Maybe Dos Santos and his team can get the funding they need for such a sweet adaptation? Fans may need to get some petitions for Netflix ready. If the site can adapt Castlevania into an anime, then the company can do anything.

Do you want this adaptation to happen? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!