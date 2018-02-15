Studio Ghibli Fest 2018 Fest Announces Massive Lineup

Do you need more Studio Ghibli in your life? The famous animation house has doled out plenty of beloved movies, and GKIDS is going to show a whole bunch of them in theaters this year. After all, the company did just announce its massive lineup for Ghibli Fest 2018, and the event is one fans won’t want to miss.

Over on Facebook, GKIDS let fans in on their film schedule for 2018. The event will kick off this March and see 9 films hit theaters. You can check out the full film roster below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ponyo: March 25, 26, 28

The Cat Returns: April 22, 23, 25

Porco Rosso: May 20, 21, 23

Pom Poko: June 17, 18, 20

Princess Mononoke: July 22, 23, 25

Grave of The Fireflies: August 12, 13, 15

My Neighbor Totoro: September 30, October 1, October 3

Spirited Away: October 28, 29, 30

Castle in the Sky: November 18, 19, 20

According to GKIDS, the films will have screenings of both subtitled and dubbed versions. The movies will switch around by the day, so fans need to pay close attention when they are busying their tickets. You can look up theaters hosting the Ghibli Fest screenings through Fathom Events here.

In a recent statement, the CEO of Fathom Events Ray Nutt stressed the company was elated to host the GKIDS festival for yet another year.

“After an incredible Ghibli 2017 series and the popular Mary and The Witch’s Flower event earlier this year, we are pleased to be teaming up again with GKIDS to bring some of the world’s best animation to U.S. theatergoers,” Nutt said. “This series provides a special opportunity for fans to experience these beloved titles together on the big screen.”

And, of course, the CEO of GKIDS was also happy to bring this new film slate to fans around the US.

“We were overjoyed with the passionate response to last year’s festival,” Eric Beckman said. “The artistry, wonder, and excitement of Studio Ghibli is best experienced in movie theaters, and we are thrilled to be working together again with Fathom Events to bring these movies to fans nationwide.”

Will you be seeing any of these Studio Ghibli films in theaters? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!