Studio Ghibli Fan Nabs a World Record Thanks to Their Merch Collection

Studio Ghibli first opened its doors in 1985, with legendary director Hayao Miyazaki and a band of talented filmmakers all assembling under one roof to create some of the most-lauded films in the medium of anime. With this year seeing a new movie released by the prolific animator and the studio swinging open its doors for its first-ever amusement park. Ghibli has entered into the world of Guinness World Records thanks in part to the efforts of one dedicated fan.

The fan in question, Eloise Jeglot, shared her collection as a part of the Guinness World Records, showing her common and extremely uncommon merchandise that was released for a number of movies created by Studio Ghibli. Included in the collection are pieces of merch that bring to life characters, environments, and events from movies such as Kiki’s Delivery Service, My Neighbor Totoro, Porco Rosso, Spirited Away, and the large roster of film’s in the studio’s history. With Studio Ghibli currently working on a new movie and showing no signs of closing its doors any time soon, we would imagine that the Ghibli mega-fan will be adding more to her collection in the future.

The Official Youtube Account for the Guinness World Records took the opportunity to record the organization’s visit to Ghibli fan Eloise Jeglot, with the anime enthusiast taking the opportunity to give fans a look into her mega-collection that currently consists of over 1,300 pieces of merchandise to date:

On the subject of Ghibli’s upcoming amusement park, which is sure to offer new merchandise from some of its classic films, the long-time producer for the studio, Toshio Suzuki, went into detail about how the legendary director, and co-creator of Ghibli, Hayao Miyazaki eventually warmed up to the idea of the theme park:

“I came with him, and he was really worked up, fuming about how he was going to give them a piece of his mind. But then we got to the park, and it felt so spacious. There was rain falling on that day, and that probably made the atmosphere even better, and he suddenly said, ‘I’ve made up my mind! Let’s leave it to Goro!”

What do you think of this amazing Guinness World Record involving Studio Ghibli? What's your favorite piece of merchandise influenced by the works of Ghibli?