5 Best Anime You Probably First Watched on Fox Kids

There’s no shortage of places to discover anime in the 2020s, and viewers of all ages can find something to watch on platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix. In the late ’90s and early 2000s, however, many kids relied on programming blocks like Fox Kids, Toonami, and Kids’ WB to discover new series within the medium. And Fox Kids, which later became Fox Box/4Kids TV, was responsible for introducing viewers to quite a few nostalgic hits.

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Those anime don’t tend to hold up compared to most modern-day series, but they were fresh and entertaining at the time. And anyone who first watched these shows on Fox Kids will likely be thrilled by the memory of them, as they’ll instantly transport many Millennials back to their childhoods. Note: This article only features anime that aired on Fox Kids, not Fox Box/4Kids TV.

5) Monster Rancher

Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Fox Kids wasn’t the first or only means of watching Monster Rancher outside Japan, but it was the programming block that popularized the isekai anime in the U.S. Thus, it’s where many ’90s kids would have discovered it. Based on the video game franchise, Monster Rancher follows a young boy who gets transported into the world of his own game. There, he’s tasked with defeating a great evil alongside a human girl and a quirky group of monsters. The dynamics of the team are incredibly entertaining, and the show’s world is compelling (even if the dialogue and writing don’t necessarily hold up today). Monster Rancher may not stand the test of time, but it’s a throwback many look back on fondly.

4) Flint the Time Detective

Speaking of fun series that have been largely forgotten in recent years, Flint the Time Detective was fairly niche when it first aired on Fox Family Channel in the early 2000s, even by anime standards. The show’s re-runs often played on Fox Kids, so those who didn’t keep up with new releases were likely to discover it there. The series follows a boy from prehistoric times who becomes a Time Detective — something that requires him to befriend creatures and preserve the timeline. Like so many ’90s anime aimed at younger audiences, this one was strange but a rollicking good time. It’s a wonder it’s not referenced more frequently among nostalgic favorites.

3) Cybersix

Those who encountered Cybersix on Fox Kids may not have even clocked it as anime at the time, as the series is a joint effort between Canadian studio Network of Animation and Japanese studio TMS Entertainment. The animation may be a unique blend of styles, but the series features many conventions of the medium. And Cybersix is one many will remember for its incredible lead, great theme songs, and unique narrative. Its story was also ahead of its time, so it’s no surprise the 13-episode series still makes for a compelling binge today.

2) Medabots

Medabots flew under the radar when it came to the U.S. in the early 2000s, so it’s no surprise that the anime has been largely forgotten more than two decades later. For those who caught it on Fox Kids, though, it was one of the programming block’s stronger offerings. And it had the charm and collectible potential of series like Pokémon and Digimon, which makes it somewhat surprising it didn’t blow up like them. Based on the Medarot game series, the anime sees humans and robots teaming up for battle scenarios. It was entertaining and had fun action sequences for the time, making it a nostalgic favorite for those who frequented Fox Kids.

1) Digimon

Image via Toei Animation

Digimon has reinvented itself numerous times since its debut in 1999, but many fans first encountered it through Digimon Adventure in the ’90s and early 2000s. While the isekai anime aired on Fuji TV in Japan, it was available to watch on Fox Kids in the U.S., Latin America, and parts of Europe. That’s where many people became invested in the DigiDestined and their adventure to the Digital World. Despite often being compared to Pokémon, Digimon stood out in its own right, introducing a high-stakes narrative that gave its heroes and their monster companions even more depth. It was easily one of the most entertaining anime for kids at the time, especially on the Fox Kids block.

What’s a great anime you first discovered on Fox Kids? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!