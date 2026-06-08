MAPPA Confirms Major Update on Shonen Jump Series Ahead of Season 2

The acclaimed sports manga, Oblivion Battery, written and illustrated by Eco Mikawa, began serialization in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ platform in 2018. Around six years after the manga’s debut, MAPPA released an anime adaptation in 2024, and the series received praise and recognition for its exceptional story. During Jump Festa 2026, the anime revealed a new key visual along with a confirmation that the second season will drop in 2027. While the wait is longer than expected, it usually takes MAPPA this much time to return with sequels due to its tight schedule and multiple projects. As one of the top animation studios in the industry right now, MAPPA has several major projects under its belt, including Shonen Jump hits such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man. Despite its exceptional story, Oblivion Battery is considered one of the underrated shows from the studio.

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Additionally, MAPPA is commemorating its 15th anniversary this year. The official X handle shares details on the lineup announcement event, which includes Oblivion Battery. On June 19th, 2026, the official YouTube channel of the animation studio will stream several exciting updates on upcoming and ongoing projects, including this beloved sports drama. The animation studio hasn’t shared details on what the announcement is going to be, but we can expect something related to the anime’s second season. The series has yet to reveal a teaser trailer or even an exact release date.

What Is Oblivion Battery About?

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The story follows a group of baseball players who reunite in high school after attending middle school together. While attending middle school together, Haruka Kiyomine and Kei Kaname were known as the most formidable pitcher-catcher duo. Kaname was easily able to use his expert strategies thanks to Kiyomine’s explosive pitches as they hoped to make it big in the industry. The duo’s incredible talent crushed the dreams of many, including high school freshman Taro Yamada, who enrolls in Kotesashi High School later on. However, he didn’t expect to attend the same class as Haruka and Kei in high school.

What’s even more shocking is that after a memory loss, Kei has been reduced to a class clown and lost all interest in baseball. Kei dragged Haruka to enroll in the same school as him since it’s close to where they live. Taro, who has already met the players he once admired, is disappointed to see them abandon their dreams. As the school forms a small baseball club, he makes it his mission to convince these talented athletes to start playing once again.

You can stream the first season of the anime on Crunchyroll and Prime Video. Additionally, the manga is available to read on the official Manga Plus app, where it has released 189 chapters so far, following its schedule change from biweekly to monthly. The manga has released 23 volumes as of now, but none of them have been released in English.

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