Hayao Miyazaki Recalls Early Horrors of WWII (And How It Influenced Studio Ghibli)

Along with the strong female characters, beautiful animation, and immersive fantasy worlds, war is a recurring theme in the work of Studio Ghibli. The studio’s most heartbreaking movies, like From Up on Poppy Hill, Grave of the Fireflies, The Wind Rises, Howl’s Moving Castle, Princess Mononoke, and the recent The Boy and the Heron, all depict or reference the Second World War or the Korean War. But it’s not just an enticing narrative theme with a strong moral message. Studio Ghibli’s obsession with war stems from Hayao Miyazaki’s first-hand experience with WWII.

Hayao Miyazaki was recently awarded the 2024 Ramon Magsaysay Award, recognizing an individual’s public service and contributions within Asia. During the acceptance speech, which board member Kenichi Yoda read, Miyazaki reflected on his experience with war and the often buried atrocities committed by Japan during World War II. “The Japanese did a lot of terrible things back then,” he began. “They killed many civilians. The Japanese people must not forget this. It will always remain. With such history, I solemnly accept the Ramon Magsaysay Award from the Philippines.”

Hayao Miyazaki was announced as the winner back in August of this year. Following the announcement, Miyazaki released a statement via The Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation‘s website, in which he noted the other acclaimed artists who have been bestowed the honor. Miyazaki joins legendary film director Akira Kurosawa and poet Michiko Ishimure. “I am deeply honored and humbled to join the ranks of those who have received this,” Miyazaki said.

Studio Ghibli

War in Studio Ghibli’s Movies

While battle shonen anime is obsessed with giant swords, mech robots, and bloody battles, Studio Ghibli’s work has always taken an anti-war stance. Howl’s Moving Castle examines the idiocy of war and generation-spanning conflicts, while the harrowing Grave of the Fireflies follows the innocent souls who are caught in the crossfire.

Studio Ghibli’s films rarely place us in the heat of battle. They always examine war and conflict from the sideline or underneath the roaring of fighter planes and bombers. War isn’t entertainment; it is real, violent, and affects real people who want nothing to do with it the most. There are many strong moral and social messages to be taken from Studio Ghibli’s movies, but the harsh reality of conflict and violence is one of the most poignant.

Is Hayao Miyazaki Working On Another Movie?

2023’s The Boy and the Heron came with the unofficial slogan that it would be Miyazaki’s last movie as a director. However, following the film’s release, speculation began growing about Miyazaki returning to the director’s chair for yet another project.

Miyazaki himself has yet to comment. However, his son, Goro Miyazaki, has teased what we can expect from Hayao’s next movie. According to Goro, the next movie is “looking like an action-adventure-type movie.” He then described the movie as being “nostalgic, and reminiscent of the old days.”