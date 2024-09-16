Studio Ghibli's Greatest Movie Is Now Streaming on Netflix

In 1988, the movie industry changed forever when Studio Ghibli brought its first films to life. My Neighbor Totoro was an instant hit with fans as director Hayao Miyazaki crafted a magical world on screen. As for the other film on deck, well – Studio Ghibli would go down in history for Grave of the Fireflies. The movie is considered one of the very best in film history, and at last, Grave of the Fireflies can be found on Netflix.

Today, the streaming service added Grave of the Fireflies to its service, and that includes the United States. Netflix does not operate the carriage deal for Studio Ghibli stateside as that honor belongs to Max. However, thanks to a rights issue, Netflix was able to bring Grave of the Fireflies to users in the United States. So if you want to watch one of the greatest anime films of all time, you are in luck.

But also, we have a word of warning. Studio Ghibli may be known for its colorful mascots and fantastical stories that often end happily enough. That truth, however, does not apply to Grave of the Fireflies.

What is Grave of the Fireflies

For those unfamiliar with Grave of the Fireflies, the movie debuted in 1988 along with My Neighbor Totoro, and director Isao Takahata oversaw the production. The film is set in the shadow of War World II as we meet two siblings, Seita and Setsuko. The young kids are living through hell in Kobe, Japan as the Pacific War enters its final months. And as Grave of the Fireflies continues, we see the siblings struggle daily to reconcile their youth with the carnage around them.

(Photo: Studio Ghibli)

Focused on adolescence and the ugly truth of war, Grave of the Fireflies is an unflinching film. Takahata is a master of animation, and he proved as much with this late '80s release. From its guttural sound design and its visceral animation, the best way to describe Grave of the Fireflies is raw. The Studio Ghibli film does not pull punches, and for that reason, it is ranked as one of the best movies in film history.

Grave of the Fireflies Is a Quiet Classic

Upon its release, Grave of the Fireflies was a modest hit in Japan, but its legacy has since expanded. Roger Ebert, the famed film critic tied to the Chicago Sun-Times, labeled the movie as one of "the best and most powerful" war films in history. Other directors like Akira Kurosawa lavished Grave of the Fireflies with praise, and Miyazaki did much the same.

As is so common with films about war, Grave of the Fireflies asks audiences to do a lot of reflection, and its ending is a bitter pill to swallow. Studio Ghibli does have its gentler films thanks to Spirited Away, but even in the face of Princess Mononoke, Grave of the Fireflies is bleak to say the least. If you want to take part in film history, there is no doubt that Grave of the Fireflies is a must see. But if you go into it expecting something akin to The Boy and the Heron, you will be in for a shock.

What do you make of this latest Netflix addition? Do you plan on checking out Grave of the Fireflies? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.