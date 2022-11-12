Star Wars and Studio Ghibli Announce Star Wars Disney+ Short

Studio Ghibli has been teasing a special collaboration with Lucasfilms and Star Wars, but fans of both anime and the galaxy that is far, far away might be shocked to hear that the animated project will release tomorrow, November 12th. Titled Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies, it would seem that The Mandalorian's adorable mascot will be encountering the dust bunnies from Spirited Away, meaning that not only will Ghibli be taking on Star Wars, but will actually see the universe cross over with one of their own.

Grogu first made an appearance in the premiere episode of the Mandalorian, but it didn't take long for him to become a worldwide phenomenon as the "Little Yoda" would go on to train as a Jedi and become a pivotal part of the Star Wars universe. While the tiny Force wielder did have a big role to play in the Mandalorian's first two seasons, he also played a big part during The Book of Boba Fett, returning to the small screen while training beneath the tutelage of none other than Luke Skywalker. With Grogu and Mando joining forces once again in a father-son relationship, it seems that the tiny green alien is a lock for the upcoming third season.

Star Wars Studio Ghibli Crossover

The Official Star Wars Twitter Account shared the big reveal that "Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies" would be arriving on Disney+ on November 12th, with the short using hand-drawn animation for this crossover that many could have never seen coming as Star Wars is diving into the world of Spirited Away:

Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies, a hand-drawn animated Original short by Studio Ghibli.



Streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/G8tV37OD87 — Star Wars | Andor & Tales of the Jedi On Disney+ (@starwars) November 12, 2022

Star Wars has already dove into the world of anime thanks to its critically acclaimed series on Disney's streaming service, Star Wars: Vision, though no short featured Grogu throughout the anthology series. While a second season hasn't been confirmed as of yet, the success of season one might make it a foregone conclusion that more anime studios might be diving into the world of Jedi and Sith down the line. Needless to say, this news will turn quite a few heads with this all-new crossover.

