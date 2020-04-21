Studio Ghibli's Whisper of the Heart Live-Action Adaptation Casts Leads

Studio Ghibli is notoriously protective of its properties, and fans cannot blame them. The company has created some of Japan's most cherished films of all time from Spirited Away to My Neighbor Totoro. Creators like Hayao Miyazaki are invested in keeping their series safe as you can imagine, but that did not stop Studio Ghibli from announcing something very unexpected this year. One of its titles is getting a live-action sequel, and the leads have been cast for the project.

According to translator otakujp on Twitter, Studio Ghibli has found the leads for its live-action sequel to Whisper of the Heart. The old-school series will flash ahead ten years for this sequel, and it will star Nana Seino as Shuziku while Torri Matsuzaka oversees Seiji.

Currently, there is no firm release date for the project, but fans know the sequel will be delayed. Studio Ghibli and its production partners confirmed so with this casting announcement. Whisper of the Heart's sequel has been grappling with delays prompted by the ongoing pandemic.

Ghibli's Whisper of the Heart gets a live-action film, but is postponed to release. It's a story after 10 years of the original anime, starring Nana Seino as Shizuku, Tori Matsuzaka as Seiji. pic.twitter.com/fNksv7vBJZ — otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) April 21, 2020

For those of you unfamiliar with this title, Whisper of the Heart was created in 1995 under director Yoshifumi Kondo with Miyazaki acting as writer. The romantic story follows heroine Shizuku Tsukishima during a time in junior high. The film is a coming-of-age title which gives Shizuku the chance to write a story about a fantastical future she'd love to lead all while falling in love with a boy named Seiji. Now, Whisper of the Heart will revisit these characters in a live-action sequel and give fans the chance to see how these characters' have changed over the years.

Are you excited for this live-action adaptation? Or do you think Studio Ghibli should stay clear of such projects? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.