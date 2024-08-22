Suicide Squad Isekai Shows How Stunt Actors Brought Its Fight Scenes to Life

The Suicide Squad Isekai recently ended its first season by seeing Harley and company successful in their off-world adventure. Not satisfied with simply ended the Wit Studio anime adaptation, the story also revealed some major elements that could make for an interesting second season. While the Wit and Warner Bros collaboration has yet to confirm if it will return, this fact isn’t stopping the anime series from sharing brand new behind-the-scenes information on the Squad’s first anime foray. In a recent video, Wit demonstrates how they used real-life stunt actors to help create some of the anime’s biggest battles.

Suicide Squad Isekai’s first season finale revealed that the Joker wasn’t as far away from Harley Quinn as many fans had initially believed. Hiding in plain sight, the Clown Prince of Crime used a variety of magical items to pretend to be Katana, amongst other characters, as he kept an eye on his girlfriend. The season one finale also revealed that Rick Flagg and Amanda Waller knew that the Joker was working behind the scenes in this isekai landscape and that Flagg’s ultimate goal was to find and stop the Joker. Should a season two be confirmed, expect the Joker to hold a much bigger presence in the series.

Suicide Squad Isekai And The Real World

The battle in question that is featured in the video below focuses on Harley fighting against the real Katana in the comic book universe. Ultimately, Quinn lost this fight and was captured by Amanda Waller, becoming a key member of “Task Force X”. Joining the likes of Peacemaker, Deadshot, Clayface, and King Shark, Warner Bros and Wit hit the ground floor running with their latest anime adaptation.

Recently, we here at ComicBook had the chance to chat with Wit Studio producer Sho Ohtani, who discussed their favorite DC superhero, perhaps giving us an idea for where the Warner Bros collaboration with the studio might go in the future, “Well then, I would say the Flash. I like the Flash himself, but the other characters from the series are so compelling that I end up loving the entire show. The character that would suit anime…hmm then I would say Savitar from the show. When I first watched The Flash, I was amazed by how complex and well-developed the characters were. I can’t go into details without giving away spoilers, so what I can share is that, I really like is how relatable his situation is. Given what happens to him, it’s understandable that he ends up the way he does, and that makes it easy to empathize with him. In the Flash series, there are so many villains that make you wonder, “How is he going to win against this one?” Among them, Savitar really left a strong impression on me.”

